Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Binance announces agreement to purchase FTX

By Clyde Hughes
The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange company Binance, Chinese-Canadian Changpeng Zhao attends the opening night of the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1. Photo by Miguel Lopez/EPA-EFE
The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange company Binance, Chinese-Canadian Changpeng Zhao attends the opening night of the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1. Photo by Miguel Lopez/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it reached a deal to buy one of its biggest rivals, FTX, amid fears that the crypto industry could be entering another meltdown.

If the deal is finalized, it would make Binance one of the most powerful figures in the loosely regulated crypto industry. The deal comes as fears mount that cryptocurrencies are heading for another downturn.

Advertisement

The merger would affect only its non-U.S. businesses and FTX will continue to operate independently of Binance. Only the Coinbase Exchange stands between Binance and FTX as the top crypto exchanges in the world.

"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help," Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire [FTX] and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days."

RELATED Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed the agreement in his own social media statement.

"Things have come full circle, and [FTX] first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for FTX," he said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The announcement comes just days after Binance announced that hackers stole 2 million Binance BNB cryptocurrency tokens -- worth roughly $570 million -- from the BNB Chain. Chao said then that the issue was "contained now" and users' funds "are safe."

RELATED Fugitive cryptocurrency executive Do Kwon to lose South Korea passport

Also on Tuesday, FTX stopped withdrawals from its platform after concerned investors attempted to pull their funds all at once.

RELATED Taiba's Pennsylvania Derby win could pay big dividends

Latest Headlines

Shell, GE to work on lowering emissions in LNG production
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Shell, GE to work on lowering emissions in LNG production
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The companies are looking at ways that so-called blue hydrogen technology can lower the environmental footprint of a liquefied natural gas facility.
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A winner for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball was announced Tuesday after a delay caused by security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales in one of the state lotteries.
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sotheby's will be auctioning off one of the largest and most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered in December. The skull is expected to fetch between $15-$20 million.
Tropical Storm Nicole Strengthens as it barrels toward Bahamas, Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Nicole Strengthens as it barrels toward Bahamas, Florida
A Hurricane Watch and a State of Emergency were issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole gathers strength, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Few hiccups reported as voters cast midterm ballots
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Few hiccups reported as voters cast midterm ballots
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voting rights advocates in key states said voting appeared to be going smoothly Tuesday morning, while 3,600 mail-in ballots may be in jeopardy in Philadelphia and Dominion voting machines are down in Mercer County, N.J.
New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The company missed estimates for third quarter revenue, though it said new developments could make it a world leader in new LNG deliveries.
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to depart for position at Levi Strauss
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to depart for position at Levi Strauss
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass will be leaving her position to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere. The company's board of directors has named Tom Kingsbury as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is chosen.
Google collaborates with Renault to create software-defined vehicle
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google collaborates with Renault to create software-defined vehicle
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it was partnering with Google to create a "software-defined" vehicle.
Investment puts fledgling automaker back on track to introduce electric trucks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Investment puts fledgling automaker back on track to introduce electric trucks
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is back on track to deliver the first of its Endurance pickups by the end of 2022 after its Taiwanese business partner invested $170 million to help the struggling company.
Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A social media influencer known as "Ray Hushpuppi" was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his efforts to launder millions of dollars of stolen money.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement