Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2023 / 9:57 PM / Updated at 3:13 AM

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football

By Darryl Coote & Sheri Walsh
1/9
Buffalo Bills players surround their teammate Damar Hamlin (3) after he collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of Monday Night Football play at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9f1d624e36fd17804251fe62bc236e81/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Buffalo Bills players surround their teammate Damar Hamlin (3) after he collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of Monday Night Football play at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest following a tackle during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills said in an early Tuesday statement that Hamlin's heart stopped after taking a hit early in the game at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, but his heartbeat was resorted on the field by responders before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains under sedation.

Advertisement

Following the hit, the NFL announced the indefinite postponement of the game.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," the NFL said in a statement.

RELATED First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game."

The Buffalo safety was injured with less than 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading the game, 7-3. Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins, who had just caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, at about the 50-yard line to end the play.

Following the tackle, Hamlin momentarily stood on his feet before collapsing onto his back. First responders administered CPR to the fallen player who was also given oxygen.

Medical personnel attended Hamlin for more than 10 minutes with players from both teams visibly shocked and concerned surrounding him before he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin's family came down from the stands to be with him in the ambulance.

RELATED College Football Playoff: Michigan-TCU, Ohio State-Georgia top New Year's Eve bowl games

After Hamlin was taken away, Bills players knelt together in a circle before returning to the sideline. Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor met with game officials who decided to pause the game about 21 minutes after the injury.

Advertisement

The NFL announced a full postponement at about 10 p.m. EST. The league has not said when the game would be made up or resumed.

Hamlin, who is 24, is in his second NFL season with the Bills and was playing his 16th game of the season. He played 14 games in his rookie season last year, mostly on special teams.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the Bills said in a tweet from its official account.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also tweeted her support.

"Praying for Damar Hamlin," the governor wrote. "Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and the entire Buffalo Bills community."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted that the entire city "is sending all our prayers to Damar Hamlin right now."

"Our hearts are with you, your family and your friends," he said.

Read More

Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A small plane with four people on board has crashed near Salt lake City, killing one person and hospitalizing another in critical condition, officials said.
Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pro rally driver Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah, authorities said late Monday.
Florida national park closes amid surge in migrant arrivals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida national park closes amid surge in migrant arrivals
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Federal officials closed a Florida national park on Monday after some 300 migrants arrived on the cluster of islands near Key West over the last couple of days.
Kevin McCarthy makes concessions before House speaker vote
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy makes concessions before House speaker vote
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- House minority leader Kevin McCarthy made some key concessions in his bid to become the new speaker of the House of Representatives as Congress prepares to vote Tuesday.
Three workers killed in Charlotte scaffolding collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three workers killed in Charlotte scaffolding collapse
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte on Monday morning.
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A police chief in Pennsylvania is dead following a shootout with a suspect on the run Monday.
Tesla production and delivery increased by more than 40% in 2022
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla production and delivery increased by more than 40% in 2022
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022, a company record.
Rose Parade celebrates 2023 with 'Turning the Corner' theme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rose Parade celebrates 2023 with 'Turning the Corner' theme
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade celebrated 2023 with the theme "Turning the Corner," featuring former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a mass shooting, as the parade's grand marshall.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition and return to Idaho
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition and return to Idaho
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, plans to waive extradition at a hearing on Tuesday, his attorney said.
Suspect in Times Square machete attack charged with attempted murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect in Times Square machete attack charged with attempted murder
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York have arrested a man who they say attacked three New York City police offers with a machete, outside a security checkpoint for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement