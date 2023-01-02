Atlanta Falcons release receiver Batson after Christmas Eve arrest

The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson (L), shown here playing for the Tennessee Titans. He was arrested Saturday after an alleged altercation with police. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following an alleged altercation with police that led to his arrest on Christmas Eve. Batson, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and battery.

He remained in a Fulton County Jail in Georgia as of Monday afternoon.

We've released Cameron Batson from the practice squad— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2023

The receiver was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, following a traffic stop.

Police claim they observed Batson speeding on Interstate 75 and determined Batson was intoxicated and attempted to take him into custody. Batson then allegedly became combative, "resisted and violently fought" an officer.

"During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck," the police statement said. "The suspect was able to escape from the officer, re-enter his vehicle and flee the scene. He crashed a short distance away, near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, and ran on foot."



Several officers were brought in to search for Batson, eventually finding him nearby. He and the officer he is accused of fighting with were hospitalized to treat injuries they sustained during the incident.

Batson has played in 27 games throughout his four-year NFL career. He was with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021. This season he was on the practice squad with the Falcons for the entire year and was not active for any regular season games.