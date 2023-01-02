Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 2, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Atlanta Falcons release receiver Batson after Christmas Eve arrest

By Joe Fisher
The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson (L), shown here playing for the Tennessee Titans. He was arrested Saturday after an alleged altercation with police. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/10ba3a1d2cd1dbd90cd7690617e99634/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson (L), shown here playing for the Tennessee Titans. He was arrested Saturday after an alleged altercation with police. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following an alleged altercation with police that led to his arrest on Christmas Eve.

Batson, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and battery.

Advertisement

He remained in a Fulton County Jail in Georgia as of Monday afternoon.

The receiver was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, following a traffic stop.

Police claim they observed Batson speeding on Interstate 75 and determined Batson was intoxicated and attempted to take him into custody. Batson then allegedly became combative, "resisted and violently fought" an officer.

"During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck," the police statement said. "The suspect was able to escape from the officer, re-enter his vehicle and flee the scene. He crashed a short distance away, near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, and ran on foot."

Advertisement

Several officers were brought in to search for Batson, eventually finding him nearby. He and the officer he is accused of fighting with were hospitalized to treat injuries they sustained during the incident.

Batson has played in 27 games throughout his four-year NFL career. He was with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021. This season he was on the practice squad with the Falcons for the entire year and was not active for any regular season games.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season

Read More

Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion

Latest Headlines

Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
NFL // 2 days ago
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police said an early Saturday traffic stop involving Cameron Batson, a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, included a fight and a foot chase with an officer firing a gun.
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
NFL // 4 days ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, coach Josh McDaniels announced.
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will lean on medical advice and evaluate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa daily after his second concussion of 2022, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.
College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
NFL // 5 days ago
College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach, Fla., school announced.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
NFL // 5 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
NFL // 6 days ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will retire after the 2022 season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing as though he will start in Week 17 after starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
NFL // 6 days ago
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
NFL // 6 days ago
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Victory Formation enters Kentucky Derby picture
Victory Formation enters Kentucky Derby picture
Tampa Bay Bucs backup QB praised after helping rescue helicopter crash victims
Tampa Bay Bucs backup QB praised after helping rescue helicopter crash victims
Georgia rallies past Ohio State, heads to College Football Playoff finale
Georgia rallies past Ohio State, heads to College Football Playoff finale
Tennis, women's sports pioneer Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer
Tennis, women's sports pioneer Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement