Dec. 29, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena

By Clyde Hughes
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as its wraps up its investigation ahead of the Republicans taking over the House next week.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent a letter to Trump's attorney on Wednesday saying it was nixing the subpoena based on the conclusion of its investigation. The committee had also dropped other outstanding subpoenas as the probe winds down.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," Thompson wrote.

"Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena."

In its final public hearing on Dec. 19, the committee unanimously referred Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges.

Trump and Liberty Center attorney Harmeet Dhillon used Thompson's letter to claim victory.

"After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block the January 6 House Select Committee's illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president -- the committee waved the white flag and withdrew the subpoena. We were confident of victory," Dhillon wrote on Twitter.

Trump continued to proclaim that he broke no laws in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court," Trump wrote. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in rigging the election played into their decision. In any event, the subpoena is dead!"

Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment

