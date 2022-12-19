Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 8:54 AM

Jan. 6 committee set to hold final hearing, expected to vote on criminal referrals

By Adam Schrader
1/3
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol is set to hold its final hearing Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/47d9ace2e2dc5eb109a8a60b250aa238/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol is set to hold its final hearing Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House committee investigating the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold its final hearing Monday and is expected to vote on possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

The hearing, which will be broadcast around 1 p.m. EST, wraps up a probe led by Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., that has lasted nearly 18 months. It comes ahead of a final report to be published on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In its previous hearing, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to participate in "one or more days of deposition testimony."

However, committee leaders said Trump refused to comply with the order after suing to block the subpoena, as he and his top aides have refused to cooperate with the panel and it remains unclear how the business meeting Monday will impact the former president.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who sits on the panel, said on Twitter on Sunday that "there's evidence Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in his effort to overturn the 2020 election."

Advertisement

"He tried to interfere with a joint session. Pressed officials to find votes that didn't exist. And set a bloodthirsty mob on the Capitol," Schiff, D-Calif., said. "If that's not criminal, nothing is."

Cheney has previously said that evidence showed Trump was at the center of a multi-part plan to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

RELATED Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair

"The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man: Donald Trump, who many others followed," Cheney, one of just two Republicans on the panel and its vice chair, said in October.

"None of this would have happened without him, he was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

Thompson, the committee's chairman, told reporters last week that the panel will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe

Read More

Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison

Latest Headlines

Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Twenty people aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were hospitalized Sunday with injuries sustained when their plane hit severe turbulence prior to landing.
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in North Carolina are in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
New Twitter policy prohibits directing followers to competing platforms
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New Twitter policy prohibits directing followers to competing platforms
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Twitter announced a new policy that prohibits users from using the platform to advertise their profiles on competing sites.
Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
Famous L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized after apparent 'vehicle strike'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Famous L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized after apparent 'vehicle strike'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity mountain lion P-22, who made his home in a Los Angeles park about a decade ago, has been euthanized after likely being struck by a vehicle, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed.
Two teens dead in shootout at apartment complex in Atlanta
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two teens dead in shootout at apartment complex in Atlanta
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two teenage boys, 14 and 16, died in a shootout near an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Two children and an adult were killed in a three-alarm fire in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday, firefighters said.
Officials urge Colorado River states to reach water-sharing agreement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officials urge Colorado River states to reach water-sharing agreement
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Federal officials and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly have urged Western states to reach a water-sharing agreement amid a historic "megadrought" along the Colorado River.
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
Pre-Christmas storm threatens major travel delays across U.S.
Two teens dead in shootout at apartment complex in Atlanta
Two teens dead in shootout at apartment complex in Atlanta
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
COVID-19 spreading in Mainland China, though confirmed cases down; world weekly up 2%
COVID-19 spreading in Mainland China, though confirmed cases down; world weekly up 2%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement