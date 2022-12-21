Government adding Tamiflu doses to strategic stockpile

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country’s stockpile of Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday. Photo by Moriori/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country's stockpile of an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday. The department is purchasing additional doses of Oseltamivir, which is marketed under the brand name Tamiflu.

Additional doses will be added to the Strategic National Stockpile through the department's Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. The announcement coincides with flu season.

Tamiflu is used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B viruses.

Upon request, additional doses will be distributed to regional health authorities based on requirements.

"We have made it clear to every Governor that the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to assist with resources and supplies," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season. State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak."

There have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from flu in the United States so far this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu season is typically between October and May, peaking in December and January.

"The actions taken today to increase access to Tamiflu show our preparedness system at work," Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell said in a statement.

"The country is more prepared for this surge because the SNS holds strategic stores of Tamiflu. As a result, jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter."