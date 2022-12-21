Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 6:22 PM

Government adding Tamiflu doses to strategic stockpile

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country’s stockpile of Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday. Photo by Moriori/Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country’s stockpile of Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday. Photo by Moriori/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country's stockpile of an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

The department is purchasing additional doses of Oseltamivir, which is marketed under the brand name Tamiflu.

Advertisement

Additional doses will be added to the Strategic National Stockpile through the department's Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. The announcement coincides with flu season.

Tamiflu is used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B viruses.

RELATED CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids

Upon request, additional doses will be distributed to regional health authorities based on requirements.

"We have made it clear to every Governor that the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to assist with resources and supplies," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season. State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak."

RELATED COVID-19 spreading in Mainland China, though confirmed cases down; world weekly up 2%

There have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from flu in the United States so far this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Flu season is typically between October and May, peaking in December and January.

"The actions taken today to increase access to Tamiflu show our preparedness system at work," Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell said in a statement.

RELATED Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike

"The country is more prepared for this surge because the SNS holds strategic stores of Tamiflu. As a result, jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter."

Latest Headlines

U.S. home sales decline in 7.7% November
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. home sales decline in 7.7% November
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. home sales slipped in November, the 10th-consecutive month of declines, new figures released Wednesday show.
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Smith & Wesson revolver that once belonged to former President Theordore Roosevelt sold for $910,625 at the Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction.
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child.
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has decided to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to the potential risk of the carpets catching fire.
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Students and faculty at Auburn University can no longer access the social media application TikTok on school WiFi, and employees are told not to install the app on school devices.
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Boeing has won a $2 billion contract to upgrade F/A-18 Super Hornets for the U.S. Navy and foreign customers.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House early Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned several Iranian officials for their roles in the nation's security apparatus.
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in at least one state are already advising people to get an emergency kit in order ahead of a major winter storm system.
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wages aren't keeping up with inflation, but U.S. consumers are nonetheless upbeat, the latest survey from the U.S. Conference Board shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement