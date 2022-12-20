Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM

CFPB orders Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in customer redress and penalties

By Clyde Hughes
Wells Fargo was ordered Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion in customer redress and fines. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE
Wells Fargo was ordered Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion in customer redress and fines. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday that it is ordering Wells Fargo Bank to pay more than $2 billion to consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty for legal violations across several of its largest product lines.

The bureau said Well Fargo's conduct led to billions in financial harm to its customers, including the loss of their vehicles and homes. The bank illegally assessed fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans that led to wrongful repossession.

Advertisement

The bank also had payments to auto and mortgage loans misapplied. The bureau said Wells Fargo charged consumers unlawful surprise overdraft fees and applied other incorrect charges to checking and savings accounts.

Wells Fargo will now pay to redress more than 16 million affected consumer accounts and pay a $1.7 billion fine, which will go to the CFPB's Civil Penalty Fund.

RELATED Federal regulators flag Citigroup's data management for 'weaknesses'

"Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "The CFPB is ordering Wells Fargo to refund billions of dollars to consumers across the country. This is an important initial step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender."

Advertisement

In its own statement, Wells Fargo said its current leadership has made significant progress to transform the bank. It claimed the CFPB recognized that since 2020, the company has accelerated corrective actions and remediation to address the issues in the settlement

"The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues," Wells Fargo said in a statement. "As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo entered into a consent order, which lays out a path to termination after the company completes the remainder of the required actions."

RELATED Bank CEOs warn U.S. lawmakers of 'tough times ahead' in inflation fight

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said its own regulators identified a series of "unacceptable practices" that the bank has been working systematically to change.

"This far-reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us," Scharf said. "Our top priority is to continue to build a risk and control infrastructure that reflects the size and complexity of Wells Fargo and run the company in a more controlled, disciplined way."

RELATED Equifax shares rebound after credit score errors revealed

Latest Headlines

Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Two people have been injured and tens of thousands are without power after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast near California's Humboldt County.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
Ex-NYU finance director charged with embezzling state funds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-NYU finance director charged with embezzling state funds
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A former director of finance at New York University has been indicted on allegations she embezzled millions in state funds intended for minority- and women-owned businesses.
Biden marks Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden marks Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden vowed during a White House reception Monday night marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah that he and the United States will not be silent in the face of growing antisemitism nationwide.
Mississippi man pleads guilty to threatening to kill CDC director
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mississippi man pleads guilty to threatening to kill CDC director
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of threatening to kill U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed most of Republican Kari Lake's lawsuit Monday night as she seeks to overturn the results of the governor's race in Arizona where she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Supreme Court halts Wednesday's expiration of Title 42
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court halts Wednesday's expiration of Title 42
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily halted Wednesday's expiration of a Trump-era immigration rule that bars entry to the United States of both migrants and asylum seekers.
Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles trial
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in Los Angeles on Monday of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, nearly three years after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.
Honeywell reaches $160M settlement in bribery investigation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Honeywell reaches $160M settlement in bribery investigation
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Multinational tech and aerospace company Honeywell agreed to pay an estimated $160 million settlement to conclude an investigation into previous bribery accusations.
Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A serial burglar, with more than two dozen prior arrests, was caught inside of Robert De Niro's New York townhouse early Monday morning as the Oscar-winning actor and his daughter slept upstairs, according to police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement