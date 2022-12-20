Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 11:09 PM

Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement

By Sheri Walsh
Elon Musk has confirmed he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a successor. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e662462498a31d48e525316758705af4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Elon Musk has confirmed he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a successor. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a replacement.

While Musk will remain the company's owner, he made his resignation as Twitter CEO official Tuesday evening in a tweet.

Advertisement

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk said.

The billionaire's announcement comes more than a day after millions of Twitter users responded to a poll he posted questioning whether he should step down as the company's new CEO.

The poll closed on Monday after 12 hours and more than 17 million votes, with more than 57% saying yes, Musk should resign.

Musk had previously indicated that he would eventually appoint someone else to serve as Twitter's CEO, explaining that "once Twitter is set on the right path, I think it is a much easier thing to manage" when compared to his other holdings, Tesla and SpaceX.

Advertisement

Musk became Twitter's new CEO in October after purchasing the social media giant for $44 billion.

Since taking over, Musk has faced backlash for laying off about 50% of the company's workers and reinstating a number of banned accounts, including former President Donald Trump's. He also faced criticism for suspending the accounts of several prominent U.S. journalists for what he called "doxxing."

"You doxx, you get suspended. End of story. That's it," Musk said Friday, referring to the practice of sharing personal information including a person's location online.

RELATED Twitter suspends prominent journalists linked to flight tracking stories

Musk, who has been known for making decisions based on Twitter polls, also stirred controversy for banning and then unbanning links to other media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and fast-growing Twitter rival Mastodon.

On Sunday, Musk was asked whether he had a successor.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted. "There is no successor."

Read More

Poll results are in: Millions say Elon Musk should step down as CEO of Twitter New Twitter policy prohibits directing followers to competing platforms

Latest Headlines

House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publicly release six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and revealed the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit two years of Trump's tax filings.
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who defrauded victims out of more than $115 million in an "elaborate" Ponzi scheme was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Tuesday.
Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in CytoDyn, a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.
Biotech companies reach $44.8 M settlement over faulty testing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biotech companies reach $44.8 M settlement over faulty testing
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based biotech company and its subsidiary agreed on Tuesday to settle a lawsuit alleging they improperly billed Medicare and other federal health care programs for certain cardiac monitoring services.
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
Ex-police officer gets 11 years in shooting death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-police officer gets 11 years in shooting death
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas jury on Tuesday sentenced a former police officer to more than 11 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting death of a woman inside a home.
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it has seized the equivalent of 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, which is enough to kill all 331.9 million Americans.
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new steps for sanctions carveouts that would allow humanitarian assistance to get to vulnerable populations.
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday it will invest $9.6 billion to make the switch into a 100% electric vehicle fleet in the next five years.
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators had issued a corrective action order to pipeline operator TC Energy, though a House leader says he wants more answers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement