Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A serial burglar, with more than two dozen prior arrests, was caught inside of Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse early Monday morning as the Oscar-winning actor and his 10-year-old daughter slept upstairs, according to police.
Police arrested Shanice Aviles, 30, on burglary charges after she was seen entering De Niro's upper east side townhouse at 2:45 a.m. Officers said they started following Aviles after they saw her try to open a number of doors on nearby businesses before entering De Niro's home.