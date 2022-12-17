Advertisement
Dec. 17, 2022 / 1:02 PM

North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID law, Senate redistricting

By Simon Druker
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday struck down a mandatory voter ID law and blocked a newly redrawn state Senate map favoring Republicans. File Photo by Derek Hatfield/Shutterstock
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a voter ID law while also blocking a newly redrawn state Senate map that would have given Republicans irrefutable control of that chamber.

The court on Friday also ruled that a revised state House map passed earlier in the year can go ahead.

All of the 4-3 rulings fell along party lines in the court, which currently has a Democratic majority.

A law that would have required photo identification at polls had faced a number of legal challenges and was never implemented. Friday's decision by the court found the law violates the equal protection guarantee of Article I, section 19 of the North Carolina Constitution.

RELATED New York court approves redistricting map, throwing some races into chaos

"No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws; nor shall any person be subjected to discrimination by the State because of race, color, religion, or national origin," the state's constitution reads.

However, the court also rubber-stamped two decisions made by legislators in February for new maps for the U.S. House of Representatives and state House districts. It also ruled a one-time map used for this year's election was constitutional.

"Such a plan is subject to strict scrutiny and is unconstitutional unless the General Assembly can demonstrate that the plan is 'narrowly tailored to advance a compelling governmental interest,'" the court ruled.

RELATED Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps

The order to redraw the state Senate map applies "only to the extent necessary to achieve constitutional compliance," state Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the court's opinion.

The high court, meanwhile, ordered legislators to redraw district maps, ruling the gerrymandered congressional maps violate North Carolina's constitution. The legislative maps gave Republicans as many as 11 safe districts compared to just three for Democrats.

"We need to go back to the drawing board, and work in good faith to pass a voter ID law that will pass constitutional muster," Senate Democratic leader Dan Blue said in a statement.

RELATED North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution

"It is my hope that Republican lawmakers will redraw the legislative maps as needed to remedy gerrymandering and not use their majority to take advantage of the court decision and broadly redraw legislative maps to their benefit." he added. "We need to fix the problems in these maps, and not create more legal problems. Let's correct this, move on, and get to work addressing the challenges facing North Carolina families."

Republicans vowed to revisit the issues next year.

Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade is now charged in connection with the case, authorities said.
J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance posthumously restored
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance posthumously restored
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as "the father of the atom bomb," has had his security clearance posthumously restored.
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has also plotted to kill the law enforcement officials assigned to his case, prosecutors say.
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The University of California says it has reached a tentative labor agreement with 48,000 student researchers and other workers, potentially ending the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. 
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two kids were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school on the West Side of Chicago on Friday.
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- As Christmas approaches and shoppers race to get last-minute gifts, those in the Northeast will have to contend with the first big winter storm of the season.
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five people were sentenced Thursday for defrauding the Department of Education of $12 million via a financial aid scheme.
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state grand jury has indicted Richard Alexander Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax. Murdaugh, a disgraced attorney from a powerful family, now faces 99 criminal charges.
