Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 1:32 AM

Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled

By Darryl Coote
1/6
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., admires her portrait as her husband, Paul Pelosi, looks on during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pelosi is the first female speaker of the house. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aa921ce11034bd6f5de55cd17c2fcadb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., admires her portrait as her husband, Paul Pelosi, looks on during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pelosi is the first female speaker of the house. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.

The painting by artist Rob Sherr depicting Pelosi with gavel in hand standing by the House chair will hang in the Speaker's Lobby among portraits of the first House Speaker Fredrick Muhlenberg, Tip O'Neil and other men who have performed the job.

Advertisement

From the Capitol's Statuary Hall during the unveiling ceremony Wednesday, Pelosi remarked that her painting will stand out as the first and only one depicting a woman among walls covered with the faces of men but that she hopes it will not remain that way.

"I'm honored to be the first, but it will only be a good accomplishment if I'm not the last," she said.

Advertisement

Pelosi was first elected as House speaker in 2007, a position she held until 2011 when Republican John Boehner took up the gavel. But the California Democrat would again reclaim the helm of the House in 2019.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., said Pelosi will go down in history as the greatest House speaker it's ever had.

She recalled how Pelosi was treated on first taking up the position, stating she was subjected to unprecedented and unrelenting scrutiny. News coverage of the first woman speaker, Roybal-Allard recalled, consisted more about what she wore and did with her hair than her strength of leadership or grasp of critical issues.

RELATED George Clooney, U2 among Kennedy Center honorees

"Speaker Pelosi has admirably led the Congress during some of the most difficult and challenging times our nation has ever experienced, never wavering from her determination and commitment to protect our democracy and improve the quality of life of all Americans, especially our children," Roybal-Allard said.

Boehner, who succeeded Pelosi in 2011, said that while he may have disagreed politically on many issues with the California democrat over the years, they were never disagreeable to one another.

The Republican known for exhibiting his emotions as House speaker choked back tears Wednesday as he told Pelosi, "My girls told me, 'Tell the speaker how much we admire her.'"

Advertisement

"You've been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus. You know the younger generation today has a saying game recognizes game. And the fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era -- Republican or Democrat -- has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.

"Let's just say you're one tough cookie."

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also added that the portrait was a fitting tribute to a woman he said was an honor of a life time to serve beside.

RELATED Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree

The New York Democrat rifled off a list of key legislation the Democrats had passed, including repealing the military's Don't Ask Don't Tell policy on LGBTQ service members and the Affordable Care Act that expanded access to healthcare, stating one can not mention those accomplishments without talking about Pelosi.

"She did it all," he said.

He also recalled being with Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He said she was unshaken, calm and determined to ensure democracy continues.

"As hard as Jan. 6 was, working with speaker Pelosi to keep Congress in session, watching her, marveling at her was one of the proudest moments ever of my time in office," he said.

Advertisement

He ended by saying Pelosi has made the world a better place for girls and women from all walks of life.

"Somewhere out there, a future madame speaker awaits her chance to make a difference, and when that day comes, she'll be standing on my friend Nancy Pelosi's shoulders," he said.

"Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, young women across the country, today and for generations to come, won't have to wonder if they too can dream big, go far and do their part to make the world a better place."

Read More

President Joe Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals

Latest Headlines

Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Academy Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay $38.5 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that claimed the mortgage company improperly underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Electric vehicle battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, announced plans Wednesday to break ground on a $3.5 billion factory in South Carolina early next year.
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus deal
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to extend funding one week to award leadership more time to finish hashing out a $1.7 trillion spending package for the next fiscal year.
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi executed Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Leading frozen waffle-maker the Eggo Company was fined $85,000 for releasing a large amount of ammonia from its plant in San Jose, Calif., then failing to report it.
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed in the parking lot of a Mississippi Motel 6 early Wednesday morning when a woman opened fire on them before killing herself.
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
A marathon of severe weather rampaged through the southern Plains, spawning multiple tornadoes, injuring multiple people and killing at least two.
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against a California city and law enforcement agency that alleged "modern-day racial segregation."
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy hospital ship has resumed operations near Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening.
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Chandler, Ariz., are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement