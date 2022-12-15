Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled

1/6

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., admires her portrait as her husband, Paul Pelosi, looks on during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pelosi is the first female speaker of the house. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career. The painting by artist Rob Sherr depicting Pelosi with gavel in hand standing by the House chair will hang in the Speaker's Lobby among portraits of the first House Speaker Fredrick Muhlenberg, Tip O'Neil and other men who have performed the job. Advertisement

From the Capitol's Statuary Hall during the unveiling ceremony Wednesday, Pelosi remarked that her painting will stand out as the first and only one depicting a woman among walls covered with the faces of men but that she hopes it will not remain that way.

"I'm honored to be the first, but it will only be a good accomplishment if I'm not the last," she said.

Advertisement

Pelosi was first elected as House speaker in 2007, a position she held until 2011 when Republican John Boehner took up the gavel. But the California Democrat would again reclaim the helm of the House in 2019.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., said Pelosi will go down in history as the greatest House speaker it's ever had.

She recalled how Pelosi was treated on first taking up the position, stating she was subjected to unprecedented and unrelenting scrutiny. News coverage of the first woman speaker, Roybal-Allard recalled, consisted more about what she wore and did with her hair than her strength of leadership or grasp of critical issues.

"Speaker Pelosi has admirably led the Congress during some of the most difficult and challenging times our nation has ever experienced, never wavering from her determination and commitment to protect our democracy and improve the quality of life of all Americans, especially our children," Roybal-Allard said.

Boehner, who succeeded Pelosi in 2011, said that while he may have disagreed politically on many issues with the California democrat over the years, they were never disagreeable to one another.

The Republican known for exhibiting his emotions as House speaker choked back tears Wednesday as he told Pelosi, "My girls told me, 'Tell the speaker how much we admire her.'"

Advertisement

"You've been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus. You know the younger generation today has a saying game recognizes game. And the fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era -- Republican or Democrat -- has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.

"Let's just say you're one tough cookie."

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also added that the portrait was a fitting tribute to a woman he said was an honor of a life time to serve beside.

The New York Democrat rifled off a list of key legislation the Democrats had passed, including repealing the military's Don't Ask Don't Tell policy on LGBTQ service members and the Affordable Care Act that expanded access to healthcare, stating one can not mention those accomplishments without talking about Pelosi.

"She did it all," he said.

He also recalled being with Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He said she was unshaken, calm and determined to ensure democracy continues.

"As hard as Jan. 6 was, working with speaker Pelosi to keep Congress in session, watching her, marveling at her was one of the proudest moments ever of my time in office," he said.

Advertisement

He ended by saying Pelosi has made the world a better place for girls and women from all walks of life.

"Somewhere out there, a future madame speaker awaits her chance to make a difference, and when that day comes, she'll be standing on my friend Nancy Pelosi's shoulders," he said.

"Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, young women across the country, today and for generations to come, won't have to wonder if they too can dream big, go far and do their part to make the world a better place."