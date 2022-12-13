Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 4:23 PM

New CEO tells House panel FTX had reckless culture, lack of oversight

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
FTX CEO John Ray III speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the FTX collapse at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b0dc294f0a763a1c509fce4423a0d33/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
FTX CEO John Ray III speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the FTX collapse at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- FTX's new CEO John Ray III, who took the helm of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange after the departure of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, on Tuesday blamed a reckless corporate culture and lack of oversight for the firm's collapse.

Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Ray described "unacceptable management practices" and a lack of security controls.

Advertisement

"The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company entrusted with other peoples money or assets," Ray testified.

Bankman-Fried had been expected to testify before the committee, but he was arrested Monday in Nassau, Bahamas, on a sealed indictment from New York. He was also charged with fraud Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

RELATED SEC charges FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors

FTX, which was the second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world, lost over $8 billion in customer deposits.

Ray, who took over as CEO in November, told lawmakers bankruptcy was the best course.

Advertisement

"I accepted the position of chief executive officer of FTX in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. Immediately, it became clear to me that Chapter 11 was the best course available to preserve any remaining value of FTX. Therefore, my first act as CEO was to authorize the Chapter 11 filings," Ray testified.

RELATED FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

He blamed the company's failure on a reckless corporate culture and lack of oversight.

"The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company entrusted with other peoples money or assets," Ray said, adding that corporate leadership had improper access to clients' assets.

Under Ray's management, FTX is trying to compensate investors.

RELATED China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme

"I've implemented a five-part bankruptcy plan, which is detailed in my written statement. Our overarching objective is to maximize value for FTX customers and creditors so that we can mitigate to the greatest extent possible the harm suffered by so many," Ray told the committee.

Bankman-Fried tweeted that the company "has enough to cover all client holdings" on Nov. 7, shortly before stepping down as CEO. When asked about the tweet Ray told the committee the tweet was inaccurate.

Advertisement

In a draft of Bankman-Fried's prepared testimony for the committee, obtained by Forbes on Monday, he outlined his timeline for events leading up the collapse, apologized for the customer losses and complained about the team handling the bankruptcy and his loss of access to data.

"I [expletive] up," he said.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department, SEC charge FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department, SEC charge FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with defrauding investors on Tuesday.
Watch live: President Joe Biden to sign Respect for Marriage Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to sign Respect for Marriage Act
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a historic piece of legislation into law Tuesday afternoon, codifying marriage rights for interracial and same sex couples.
Rubio introduces bill to ban TikTok from U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rubio introduces bill to ban TikTok from U.S.
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States, as questions about the apps connections to China continue to swirl.
Energy Department: Net energy gain achieved in nuclear fusion breakthrough
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department: Net energy gain achieved in nuclear fusion breakthrough
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department announced Tuesday that scientists produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it for the first time, in a historic breakthrough.
November CPI: Biden says economic plan 'just getting started' as prices cool
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
November CPI: Biden says economic plan 'just getting started' as prices cool
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A slowdown in consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy could set the stage for a pivotal rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
United announces purchase of 100 Boeing Dreamliners
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United announces purchase of 100 Boeing Dreamliners
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from the airplane maker with an option to order 100 more, showing one of the biggest financial commitments to the industry since the pandemic.
Supreme Court upholds ban on flavored tobacco products in California
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court upholds ban on flavored tobacco products in California
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal by cigarette industry giants that would have ended a ban on flavored tobacco products in California.
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas for the secretaries of state in Georgia and New Mexico along with local election officials in three other states.
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have captured the Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 in order to give it a health check amid fears the old feline may be exhibiting what they described as signs of distress.
NYC to name Central Park gate after the Exonerated Five
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NYC to name Central Park gate after the Exonerated Five
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- New York City will designate a Central Park entrance in honor of the five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly jailed for the 1989 brutal beating and sexual assault of a jogger in the iconic Manhattan location.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement