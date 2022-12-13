Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas for the secretaries of state in Georgia and New Mexico along with local election officials in three other states in connection with former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger were sent subpoenas. Trump asked Raffensperger in a phone call after the election to "find" him exactly the number of votes he needed to win the state in a recorded call phone.