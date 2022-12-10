Trending
Dec. 10, 2022 / 12:00 AM

Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election

By Adam Schrader
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.

The lawsuit was revealed by Lake, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, in a statement on Twitter as she called the election process "illegitimate."

"If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks," Lake said. "Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let's find out."

In the 70-page lawsuit, Lake made numerous inaccurate statements about the election - which was won by Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state.

Lake named Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer as defendants, along with other election officials in the county.

"Lake received the greatest number of votes and is entitled to be named the winner," the lawsuit reads.

"Alternately, the election must be re-done in Maricopa County to eliminate the effects of maladminstration and illegal votes on the vote tallies reported by Maricopa County."

Lake claimed in her lawsuit that the "number of illegal votes cast" in the election "far exceeds the 17,117-vote margin" between the two candidates after Arizona certified the election results on Monday.

