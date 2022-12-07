Atlanta police arrest two teens for Nov. 26 Atlantic Station murders

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two teens have been arrested in a Nov. 26 shooting in the city's Atlantic Station commercial district that killed two and wounded four others, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in a live streamed press conference Wednesday.

"One was a 15-year-old and another was a 16-year-old. One of those individuals was apprehended in New York with the assistance of our fugitive team as well as the U.S. Marshals," Hampton said. "This case is still very active."

The arrested teens are charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and a gang-related charge, according to police. Police said they are the two shooters.

Killed in the shooting were 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

Hampton said the two teens in custody for the shooting were students in Atlanta Public Schools.

"It's a tragic situation," Hampton said. "We take these cases -- as all homicides -- seriously. We're pleased to announce we were able to make arrests."

Hampton said there are people depicted in a video of the shooting that police "are still working on." He said police believe they will have additional charges in the case.

The shooting happened Nov. 26 after groups of juveniles were escorted off the Atlantic Station area property for disorderly behavior and violation of curfew. Gunfire broke out triggered by a dispute among the juveniles, according to police.

A video that captured the shooting helped police find the suspects. Police asked Wednesday that the video be no longer displayed because many depicted in the video are minors.