Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 8:07 AM

Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms

Controversy erupts over journalism provision that would help the news media get paid for content

By A.L. Lee
1/3
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to pull the plug on news content after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the media get paid for content. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be81e89c2c43867bc94a6cbc4f2d4c68/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to pull the plug on news content after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the media get paid for content. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media get paid for content.

The Journalism Competition Preservation Act would allow news organizations to collectively negotiate terms that would force the companies to start ponying up more for news content distributed on social media platforms.

Advertisement

The most controversial aspect of the legislation is that it would make some news organizations exempt from U.S. antitrust laws and allow for collective bargaining against social media platforms for a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for news.

The bipartisan measure, which is being proposed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, prompted a backlash from Silicon Valley this week as tech industry advocates launched several ad campaigns denouncing the move as a bailout for the struggling media industry.

RELATED Report says TikTok, Facebook failed to stop political disinformation

Digital and TV ads paid for by NetChoice cast the bill as a "dangerous plan" by Democrats to "bail out their allies in the liberal media."

Another ad by the Computer and Communications Industry Association, of which Google and Meta are members, claimed the proposal would "make misinformation harder to fight."

Advertisement

The American Civil Liberties Union and dozens of other advocacy groups also wrote letters to Congress expressing disapproval of such a provision in any budget bill, saying it would "compound some of the biggest issues in our information landscape and do little to enable the most promising new models to improve it."

RELATED White House opposes repealing COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

Meta issued a statement on Twitter that threatened to remove news content from its platforms altogether if the bill passed.

"If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions," Meta spokesman Andy Stone tweeted.

Opponents have cited specific provisions in the bill that would "force platforms" to pay for news content, and compel the use of news from any provider "regardless of how extreme their content" might be.

RELATED Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech

However, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the bill's main sponsor, said the proposal would lift social media's current stranglehold on news content.

The bill specifically allows most newsrooms with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees to participate in cost-setting negotiations without antitrust scrutiny.

Advertisement

News Media Alliance, a trade association that represents 2,000 newspapers in the U.S. and Canada, said the legislation would help small news outlets survive amid dwindling revenues as more and more information consumers turn to digital content over traditional sources.

RELATED Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook

Both the journalism proposal and the annual defense bill are still facing an uphill battle with Republicans as the GOP is preparing to retake control of the House in January.

Latest Headlines

New York man linked to theft of Pelosi's laptop during Jan. 6 pleads guilty
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York man linked to theft of Pelosi's laptop during Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A New York man accused of aiding in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building has pleaded guilty to participating in the insurrection.
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her two French bulldogs was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
DHS extends immigration protections for Haitians
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS extends immigration protections for Haitians
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced special immigration protections for Haitian migrants already in the United States on Monday.
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- New Jersey inmate Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted Monday to killing five women including a 23-year-old mother outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968.
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Oklahoma on Monday formally charged a man accused of brutally killing and dismembering four cyclists in the state early last month.
White House opposes repealing COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House opposes repealing COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said it would not support using the annual defense spending bill to repeal the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
About 1 in 3 Gen Z workers putting off retirement savings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
About 1 in 3 Gen Z workers putting off retirement savings
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Gen Z workers have pushed off saving for retirement at a higher rate than other age groups in the last two years, a new survey finds.
Nike drops Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitism controversy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nike drops Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitism controversy
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Nike has officially cut ties with Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving after he posted an anti-Semitic video. Irving's agent called the decision to sever the contract between Nike and the NBA star "mutual."
Arizona certifies midterm election results
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Arizona state officials certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday nearly a month after Election Day.
Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- It promises to be a severe flu season this winter, as illustrated by a rising number of cases in Washington, among other places nationwide. But a W. Va. health department says RSV has caused the most strain so far.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Oxford English Dictionary selects 'goblin mode' as 2022 word of the year
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement