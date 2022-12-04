Blinken says U.S., Russia still in talks for Griner, Whelan prisoner swap

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States and Russia are still "actively engaged" in talks for a prisoner swap to free imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, a retired Marine charged with espionage.
Blinken made his comments in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" in which he assured that the United States remains determined to bring the U.S. citizens home months after an offer was proposed in July to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer convicted in the U.S.