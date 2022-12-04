Blinken says U.S., Russia still in talks for Griner, Whelan prisoner swap

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at the U.S. Capitol on April 26. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States and Russia are still "actively engaged" in talks for a prisoner swap to free imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, a retired Marine charged with espionage. Blinken made his comments in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" in which he assured that the United States remains determined to bring the U.S. citizens home months after an offer was proposed in July to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer convicted in the U.S. Advertisement

"We did put a significant proposal on the table many months ago, and since then, we've been engaged repeatedly, in any way that we can, to try to advance it and to look to see if there are different permutations that could achieve what we're trying to achieve, which is to get our people home," he said.

"Brittney Griner. Paul Whelan. We're engaged in that on a regular basis. And it's my determination that we bring our people home. We will not stop until we do."

Russian state media has reported that officials in Moscow are seeking a one-for-one swap, and Blinken side-skirted questions about who the U.S. would choose if that were the case.

"The other side gets a vote in this," Blinken said. "It's not just what we want. It's what they're prepared to do. And this is something that we're working on almost every day."

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Blinken also revealed that the administration of President Joe Biden is working with Congress on legislation that would "help us get around some of the challenges" of designating Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism.