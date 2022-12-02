Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 5:14 PM

Justice Dept. requests independent review of FTX collapse

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Dept. has requested an independent investigation into the collapse of FTX, formerly the second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world. Miami-Dade county is seeking a new naming partner for the FTX Arena, shown here. Photo by B137/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:American_Airlines_Arena_night_cropped.jpg" style="letter-spacing: normal; color: rgb(0, 102, 153); font-family: Lato, system-ui, -apple-system, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, Arial, &quot;Noto Sans&quot;, &quot;Liberation Sans&quot;, sans-serif, &quot;Apple Color Emoji&quot;, &quot;Segoe UI Emoji&quot;, &quot;Segoe UI Symbol&quot;, &quot;Noto Color Emoji&quot;; font-size: 14px;">Wikimedia Commons</a>
The Justice Dept. has requested an independent investigation into the collapse of FTX, formerly the second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world. Miami-Dade county is seeking a new naming partner for the FTX Arena, shown here. Photo by B137/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has requested an independent review of the circumstances leading to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November after failing to maintain adequate liquidity to match investments.

"The questions at stake here are simply too large and too important to be left to an internal investigation," U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said in a filing in Delaware federal bankruptcy court Thursday.

Advertisement

John Ray III, who replaced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO in November, is conducting an internal investigation into the company's collapse. Ray previously oversaw the return of some investor assets during the liquidation of Enron.

FTX was the worlds second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform until it was reveled that it lacked the funds to match investments.

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray wrote in FTX's bankruptcy filing in November.

While the Department of Justice said it did not dispute Ray's "qualifications, competence or good faith," it believes his role in the company may prevent him from representing the interests of all investors.

Advertisement

"An examiner could -- and should -- investigate the substantial and serious allegations of fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct and mismanagement," Vera wrote in Thursday's filing.

Read More

Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors

Latest Headlines

Edward Snowden receives Russian passport
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Edward Snowden receives Russian passport
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Edward Snowden swore an oath of allegiance to Russia and has collected his Russian passport, his lawyer said Friday.
Lockheed Martin awarded $430 million weapons contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lockheed Martin awarded $430 million weapons contract
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Lockheed Martin a $430.9 million contract to provide M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for the U.S. Army and foreign military partners.
Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in first state dinner
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in first state dinner
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and more than 300 guests Thursday night for the first state dinner at the White House since he took office nearly two years ago.
Man pleads guilty to hate crime for burning cross next to Black family
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty to hate crime for burning cross next to Black family
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Mississippi man pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal hate crime for intimidating a Black family by burning a cross in his front yard, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
Lava from Mauna Loa slows, still endangers highways
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lava from Mauna Loa slows, still endangers highways
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- While lava flow from the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa slowed Thursday after reaching flat terrain, officials said they were still concerned about the lava crossing the busy Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after orders to pay $1.44B to Sandy Hook families
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after orders to pay $1.44B to Sandy Hook families
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy in the wake of legal judgments requiring him to pay $1.44 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre families.
Biden signs legislation to prevent railroad strike, avert 'economic catastrophe'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs legislation to prevent railroad strike, avert 'economic catastrophe'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation on Friday that would avert a national railroad strike in the middle of the critical holiday season.
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The economy added 263,000 jobs in November while the country's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, according to new figures released by the Labor Department on Friday.
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging that sending migrants seeking asylum to other states is unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement