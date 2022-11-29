Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout

By A.L. Lee
1/4
The Georgia Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker set a record on Monday after more than 300,000 voters showed up early to cast ballots -- the most ever in a single day, according to election officials. File Photo courtesy of Reverend Raphael Warnock/Facebook
The Georgia Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker set a record on Monday after more than 300,000 voters showed up early to cast ballots -- the most ever in a single day, according to election officials. File Photo courtesy of Reverend Raphael Warnock/Facebook

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Georgia Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker set a record on Monday after more than 300,000 voters showed up early to cast ballots -- the most ever in a single day.

Early voting in the state ends Friday for the upcoming Dec. 6 runoff, which was triggered earlier this month after neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Advertisement

Voters who turned out Monday shattered the previous record of 233,252 ballots cast in a single day during the 2018 midterm, state elections officials said.

"Just...WOW!" Gabriel Sterling, a top election chief with the Georgia Secretary of State's office, exclaimed on Twitter Monday night after hearing the news. "GA voters, facilitated through the hard work of county election & poll workers, have shattered the old Early Vote turnout, with 300,438 Georgians casting their votes today."

RELATED Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Saturday voting for runoff

Elections officials have reported striking increases in voter turnout throughout the midterm and since early voting began over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. More Georgians also voted early this past Sunday than on any other Sunday since about 2018, officials said.

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously to allow voting on Saturday, a decision that overturned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's election guidance, which argued that Saturday voting after a holiday was prohibited by state law.

Even without Warnock's seat, Democrats have already retained a slim majority in the Senate with 50 blue seats in addition to a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. But a win by Warnock would break the party's 50-50 even split with Republicans and conceivably give Senate Democrats more leverage in the upper chamber as President Joe Biden embarks on the second half of his term.

RELATED Warnock, Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in runoff election

RELATED U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'

Latest Headlines

Stranded ice fishers rescued on Minnesota lake
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Stranded ice fishers rescued on Minnesota lake
A quick-thinking rescue mission by local agencies in Minnesota resulted in the saving of about 200 people who became stranded on an ice block.
Fauci ends 50 years in government marked by response to AIDS, COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fauci ends 50 years in government marked by response to AIDS, COVID-19
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president officially retires from the role in December, weeks ahead of his 82nd birthday and after a five-decade career in public service.
Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five Connecticut police officers charged over paralysis of Black man
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Five Connecticut police officers have been arrested and charged in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody, prosecutors said.
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61 years old.
Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a nationwide rail strike next month that could "devastate the economy" during the holidays.
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Missouri death row inmate Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed Tuesday one day after Gov. Mike Parson denied him clemency.
Frontier Airlines cuts customer service phone line
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Frontier Airlines cuts customer service phone line
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines is cutting the cord on its customer service phone line forcing travelers to go online to book flights or make travel changes.
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Election officials in Cochise County, Ariz., refused to certify the results of November's midterm election, throwing several local and statewide races up in the air and opening the door for legal action.
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in Boston later this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and discuss climate and sustainability work with city leaders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
Unrest in China hammers crude oil prices
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement