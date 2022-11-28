FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy

1/2

The FBI confirmed the recovery of remains belonging to 20-month-old Quinton Grimes, a young boy who was reported missing in Georgia on Oct. 5. Photo courtesy of the Chatham County Police Department/ Facebook

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to be those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports. Police found the little boy's remains on Nov. 18 when searching a local landfill in Chatham County, Ga. On Monday, the FBI division based in Atlanta identified the remains. Advertisement

Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old mother of the child, reported him missing on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, Chatham County Police said they believed the little boy was dead and Leilani Simon was the prime suspect in the case. She was arrested last week and the police do not expect to make any other arrests.

On Tuesday, Leilani Simon was charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements.

RELATED Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges

Quinton Simon's cause of death has not been determined.

"Quinton Simon's case and the legal proceedings against his mother are now in the hands of the Chatham County District Attorney's Office. Any further questions should be directed to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones," the FBI said, according to a Facebook post from the Chatham County Police Department.

More than 1 million pounds of trash was searched by investigators to recover the child's remains. The investigators searched the landfill for five weeks.

Advertisement

"We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal," said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

Leilani Simon is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

"This is a heartbreaking development for everyone who loved Quinton, for the many people who came to know him after his disappearance and for our department," Hadley said after the FBI confirmed the remains found in the landfill were human.