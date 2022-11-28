Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 7:10 PM

FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The FBI confirmed the recovery of remains belonging to 20-month-old Quinton Grimes, a young boy who was reported missing in Georgia on Oct. 5. Photo courtesy of the Chatham County Police Department/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=466984208796000&amp;set=a.252090020285421">Facebook</a>.
The FBI confirmed the recovery of remains belonging to 20-month-old Quinton Grimes, a young boy who was reported missing in Georgia on Oct. 5. Photo courtesy of the Chatham County Police Department/Facebook.

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to be those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.

Police found the little boy's remains on Nov. 18 when searching a local landfill in Chatham County, Ga. On Monday, the FBI division based in Atlanta identified the remains.

Advertisement

Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old mother of the child, reported him missing on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, Chatham County Police said they believed the little boy was dead and Leilani Simon was the prime suspect in the case. She was arrested last week and the police do not expect to make any other arrests.

On Tuesday, Leilani Simon was charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements.

RELATED Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges

Quinton Simon's cause of death has not been determined.

"Quinton Simon's case and the legal proceedings against his mother are now in the hands of the Chatham County District Attorney's Office. Any further questions should be directed to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones," the FBI said, according to a Facebook post from the Chatham County Police Department.

More than 1 million pounds of trash was searched by investigators to recover the child's remains. The investigators searched the landfill for five weeks.

Advertisement

"We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal," said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

Leilani Simon is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

"This is a heartbreaking development for everyone who loved Quinton, for the many people who came to know him after his disappearance and for our department," Hadley said after the FBI confirmed the remains found in the landfill were human.

RELATED Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler

Read More

Police: Missing Georgia toddler likely dead; mother a suspect

Latest Headlines

Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prince William, Princess Catherine to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in Boston later this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and discuss climate and sustainability work with city leaders.
Judge accepts Florida face-biting killer's insanity plea
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge accepts Florida face-biting killer's insanity plea
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Austin Harrouff pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in the case of killing a Florida couple in 2016 in which he was found biting the face of one of the victims when police arrived.
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, met with the House select committee to give testimony in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to sources.
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Pacific coast
An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Merriam-Webster named "gaslighting" the 2022 Word of the Year after a 1,740% increase in searches.
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, is erupting for the first time in 38 years, though no evacuations have yet been ordered.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The cryptocurrency firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the implosion of FTX continues.
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies killed a former Virginia state law enforcement officer in what is believed to be a "catfish" incident that left the grandparents and mother of a teenage girl the officer met dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
San Bernardino deputies kill man in 'catfish' incident that left 3 dead
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
'White paper revolution' protests spread across China as anger mounts at government
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement