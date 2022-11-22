Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 3:58 AM

Georgia police arrest mother of missing toddler on murder charges

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. Photo courtesy of Chatham County Police Department/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCountyPD/posts/pfbid0ZRymYu8dRXutDY3cxd3MMNDXnj6Fghzj7dSaHFb3sARUxUaVvUm9FR5ukwZBJYrBl?__cft__[0]=AZWpHu3vz3gct-wjoZZDvjL04NpfwMnaD3IP5RAPE4NEwF5PXVHDxiuTptcLendYDEAH9bqvsxM4TFcTe6kgY1iEtFOanDPMCosTzd9cKQx-0lToODEhhHIi2iGTTK05dTlWjfGHhbWUz9dFJIIlQLTyDGPaU2lkY-NQar_6zCC2I3IYc5JPZtDQMpClpnvjhvM&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. Photo courtesy of Chatham County Police Department/Facebook

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia who have been searching for a missing toddler since early last month have arrested the child's mother on charges of malice murder after finding human remains believed to belong to the little boy in a landfill.

The Chatham County Police Department said in a statement that Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested Monday for the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon.

Advertisement

She also faces charges of concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements to police.

Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a Monday evening press conference that Leilani Simon is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

RELATED Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty

"We do not anticipate any other arrests in this case. She has been the sole suspect from the beginning," he said.

Police have been searching for Quinton Simon since Leilani Simon reported him missing from their home on Buckhalter Road near Savannah on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, police said they believe the boy was dead and his mother was the prime suspect.

Authorities said the arrest was made after police on Friday found human remains at the local waste management landfill where they had been searching since Oct. 18 on evidence that indicated his body had been disposed of there.

Advertisement

Preliminary results from the FBI lab in Quantico, Va., came back Friday indicating that the remains were human and further testing, including DNA, was underway to confirm that they belong to Quinton Simon, authorities said, adding that it could be days before confirmation is made.

"This is a heartbreaking development for everyone who loved Quinton, for the many people who came to know him after his disappearance and for our department," Hadley said.

"When we first received the call that Quinton was missing we were hopeful that we would find him alive and unharmed, but as we have been telling you for weeks, all of our evidence pointed to his mother being responsible for his death and disappearance and his remains being found in the landfill."

RELATED Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

Chatham County Police Department said law enforcement agents searched through more than 1.2 million pounds of trash over a 31-day period to find the boy's remains.

"We are indebted to the many law enforcement and public service agencies who assisted with this search, which was a crucial part of our investigation," Hadley said.

Read More

UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says

Latest Headlines

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Georgia ruled against the state on Monday, allowing counties to offer residents early voting on Saturday in its Senate runoff election.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The State of New York announced the first 36 licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries with sales expected to begin by the end of the year.
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two men from Estonia were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency and a fictitious bank.
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives.
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ford is expanding a recall on Ford F-150 pickup trucks, calling for about 450,000 trucks to have their windshield wiper motors replaced.
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The ban of Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Twitter was lifted Monday after being banned for almost two years.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement