Nov. 27, 2022 / 1:13 PM

More than 1,880 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel

By Adam Schrader
Travelers walk through the newly completed Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Jan. 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d8cfb3b2fc09606a5b168c4db0773f65/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- More than 1,800 flights have been delayedSunday as a severe weather system affected holiday travel in the United States.

Data from the online flight tracker FlightAware shows that 1,886 flights have been delayed and 55 canceled within, into or out of the United States through Sunday afternoon.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

There were 2,268,189 travelers logged at Transportation and Security Administration checkpoints on Saturday, more than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began and any year since.

The number of travelers on Friday, 1,980,837, also passed 2019 numbers.

The holiday travel comes as a large storm system was forecasted to move from the Mississippi River region to the northeast through Sunday, bringing heavy showers and high winds impacting the Midwest.

Airports advised travelers to arrive early for their flights because of the high passenger volumes.

"We can't stress this enough - plan ahead and arrive early if you're traveling during the #Thanksgiving holiday travel period," officials with LaGuardia Airport in New York City said on Twitter.

"Budget extra travel time to arrive at #LaGuardia, park in your reserved spot, check-in, and get through security."

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Thanksgiving holiday season is the biggest weekend for holiday travel of the year and that 46,790 flights were expected on Sunday.

