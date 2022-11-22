Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification

1/2

Whole Foods plans to stop stocking Maine lobsters due to its fishery losing sustainability certification for practices that endanger right whales. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole foods will stop purchasing and stocking lobster fished from the Gulf of Maine after a nonprofit organization decertified the state over harmful fishing practices last week. Marine Stewardship Council said it will not certify Maine's lobster as sustainably caught because the equipment and fishing practices used to capture the lobster causes "entanglements" and interactions with right whales. Whole Foods, which operates more than 500 grocery stores across the country, said the certifications from organizations like the MSC are critical to "maintaining the integrity" of its standards. Advertisement

"We continue to sell Gulf of Maine lobster in our stores that was procured while still under the active MSC certification [prior to suspension] or under an active MBA yellow rating," a Whole Foods spokesperson said, according to the Bangor Daily News based in Maine. "We are closely monitoring this situation and are committed to working with suppliers, fisheries, and environmental advocacy groups as it develops."

The suspension of the Gulf of Maine fishery will go into effect on Dec. 15. After that, Gulf of Maine lobster will not be allowed to be sold with packaging marking it as MSC certified.

Advertisement

The fishery was audited in September when it was discovered that its sustainability practices were not up to the standard of the MSC. Its certification was last suspended in 2020 for similar issues. MSC certifications are valid for up to five years.

Maine's lobster fishery was first certified as sustainable in 2013. It is the largest supplier of lobster in the United States.

Marianne Lacroix, the executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, said the decision by Whole Foods will have a broadly harmful effect on fishermen and the state's economy.

RELATED Fishermen accused of stuffing fish with lead weights plead not guilty

"The fishermen have been working for 25 years to ensure that their gear is safe for right whales," she said. "So for a major customer not to carry the product, it's not just disappointing but obviously can also impact their businesses."

Patrice McCarron, executive director of Maine Lobstermens' Association, called the MSC decertification a result of government overreach.

RELATED Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing

Read More Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast