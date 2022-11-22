Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 5:05 PM

Whole Foods to halt carrying Maine lobster after loss of certification

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Whole Foods plans to stop stocking Maine lobsters due to its fishery losing sustainability certification for practices that endanger right whales. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/787f2ebb565b817839e74b0f2e806d58/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Whole Foods plans to stop stocking Maine lobsters due to its fishery losing sustainability certification for practices that endanger right whales. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Whole foods will stop purchasing and stocking lobster fished from the Gulf of Maine after a nonprofit organization decertified the state over harmful fishing practices last week.

Marine Stewardship Council said it will not certify Maine's lobster as sustainably caught because the equipment and fishing practices used to capture the lobster causes "entanglements" and interactions with right whales. Whole Foods, which operates more than 500 grocery stores across the country, said the certifications from organizations like the MSC are critical to "maintaining the integrity" of its standards.

Advertisement

"We continue to sell Gulf of Maine lobster in our stores that was procured while still under the active MSC certification [prior to suspension] or under an active MBA yellow rating," a Whole Foods spokesperson said, according to the Bangor Daily News based in Maine. "We are closely monitoring this situation and are committed to working with suppliers, fisheries, and environmental advocacy groups as it develops."

The suspension of the Gulf of Maine fishery will go into effect on Dec. 15. After that, Gulf of Maine lobster will not be allowed to be sold with packaging marking it as MSC certified.

Advertisement

The fishery was audited in September when it was discovered that its sustainability practices were not up to the standard of the MSC. Its certification was last suspended in 2020 for similar issues. MSC certifications are valid for up to five years.

Maine's lobster fishery was first certified as sustainable in 2013. It is the largest supplier of lobster in the United States.

Marianne Lacroix, the executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, said the decision by Whole Foods will have a broadly harmful effect on fishermen and the state's economy.

RELATED Fishermen accused of stuffing fish with lead weights plead not guilty

"The fishermen have been working for 25 years to ensure that their gear is safe for right whales," she said. "So for a major customer not to carry the product, it's not just disappointing but obviously can also impact their businesses."

Patrice McCarron, executive director of Maine Lobstermens' Association, called the MSC decertification a result of government overreach.

RELATED Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing

Read More

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the possible release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns.
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Elon Musk is feverishly looking for new recruits, especially software engineers, after a mass layoff of about half of the company's employees.
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was awarded $45 million in a lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years.
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Georgia Tuesday in the investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at his final press briefing before retirement about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu ahead of the winter and holiday season.
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm said Tuesday that its shareholders voted to delay a deadline for its merger by several months.
Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Labor Department announced new rules on Tuesday giving more leeway around the involvement of environmental, social and governance funds for 401(k) plans.
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The oldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant has requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles.
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Energy Department finds imports from Canada are on the rise, but still well below records set during last year's Winter Storm Uri.
Driver arrested after crashing into Massachusetts Apple Store
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing into Massachusetts Apple Store
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The driver of an SUV that crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement