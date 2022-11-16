Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 2:33 PM

Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. McConnell was re-elected Senate minority leader Wednesday, beating challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on a 37-10 vote. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/58e8aea93a62a435281f5f4710aeb62d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. McConnell was re-elected Senate minority leader Wednesday, beating challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on a 37-10 vote. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10.

The failure of Republicans to generate their expected "red wave" in the midterm elections has roiled the party.

Advertisement

McConnell said at a news conference Wednesday that the Republican Party's failure to pick up seats and win the majority in the Senate can be blamed on too much chaos and too much negativity by Republican candidates.

"Here's the problem," McConnell said. "We underperformed among voters who did not like President Biden's performance, among independents and among moderate Republicans who looked at us and concluded too much chaos, too much negativity, and we turned off a lot of these centrist voters, which is why I never predicted a red wave to begin with."

RELATED Republican Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate leadership role

McConnell's secret ballot win over Scott happened after a motion by 16 GOP senators to delay the leadership election was defeated.

As GOP senators called for auditing the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Sen. Scott accused former committee chair Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., of paying unauthorized and improper bonuses to committee staff in 2020.

Advertisement

Citing a letter Scott sent to GOP senator's seeking their votes, NBC News said Scott told them it's time for Senate Republican conference to be "far more bold and resolute that we have been in the past."

RELATED Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was nominated by his party to be House speaker as the GOP was one seat short of winning a majority in the House. But the 188-31 nomination vote was short of the 218 votes he will need to actually become House Speaker.

Latest Headlines

Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning of a potentially historic number of delinquencies on student loans if its debt forgiveness plan is not carried out.
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding a pay package that granted billions of dollars in stock options, helping to make him the world's richest person.
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Gaithersburg, Maryland condo building explosion and fire Wednesday injured twelve people, two critically.
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- More than 20 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it plans to hold hearings in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group.
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ninety percent of counties in the U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the past decade, as the federal disaster relief system remains underfunded and inefficient, according to a new report.
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A third-party report on the grounds and building of Missouri's Jana Elementary School found no harmful levels of radioactive materials there.
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Refinancing activity is down nearly 90% from year-ago levels, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement