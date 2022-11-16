LA police fatally shoot suspect after unprovoked stabbing at L.A. Target

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who they believed to be homeless after he stabbed two people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a downtown Target in an unprovoked attack.

Authorities identified the suspect as a Black man in his 40s who is believed to be homeless due to his attire, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said in a Tuesday night press conference.

Moore told reporters that the incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at a Target located near Figueroa and 7th Street.

The police chief said the suspect approached the 9-year-old child inside the store and repeatedly threatened to stab and kill him.

"The young child attempted to flee and leave, ignore him and move away when the suspect, without any further provocation, suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back," Moore said, with the boy suffering a deep laceration to his left shoulder.

The suspect, armed with a 9-to-10-inch butcher knife, then moved to another aisle where he "brutally" stabbed a 25-year-old Asian woman in the chest, Moore said.

A armed security guard confronted the suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation by reaching for his baton but then went for his firearm as the man continued to move toward him.

Moore said the security guard shot either one or two rounds, striking the suspect in the stomach.

The suspect and the two victims were transported to the hospital where the alleged attacker was pronounced dead and the other two were being treated, according to authorities.

"The female victim that was stabbed in the chest is in worse condition," Moore said. "She has now entered into surgery and they're working to stop the bleeding encountered by this deep stab wound to the front of her chest."

Moore added that another person sustained light injuries as people fled the scene.