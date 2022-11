1/4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a flag-raising ceremony in the center of Kherson, a port city in Ukraine recently liberated from Russian occupying forces, on Monday. The White House has requested an additional $37.7 billion in assistance for Ukraine. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The White House has asked Congress to approve $37.7 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The request includes $27.1 billion in defense aid to replenish Department of Defense stocks and to continue providing supplies to the country. Advertisement

The request includes $14.5 billion in direct budget support to provide humanitarian assistance, wartime investment and strengthen global food security.

The White House has also requested a further $9.25 billion for COVID-19 response efforts.

"Staying ahead of COVID-19. Supporting Ukraine's fight to defend its sovereignty. Helping Americans who have borne the brunt of natural disasters. ... I urge the Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead," Shalanda Young, the head of the White House budget office, wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

Congress has until Dec. 16 to agree on a budget or pass an interim measure to avoid a government shutdown.