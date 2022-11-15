Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students

Investigators with the Moscow, Idaho, police department said they believe a knife was used in the killing of four University of Idaho students on Sunday. Photo courtesy University of Idaho/Facebook

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Investigators said Tuesday that they believe a knife may have been used in the killings of four Idaho University students. The city of Moscow, Idaho, police department said that although no weapon was discovered, it appears that a knife was used in the killings. The police also said they they believe this was an isolated and a targeted attack. Advertisement

"Investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used," the Moscow Police Department said in a statement. "Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths."

The city of Moscow, home to some 25,850 people near the state border with Washington, said that officers found the bodies on Sunday at a residence on King Road after receiving a call about an unconscious person at the home.

The identifies of the victims were not released, and little information surrounding the four deaths was known, with police asking members of the public with information about the deaths to contact the authorities.

The four people were identified as University of Idaho students by the institution late Sunday.

"Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday," a statement from the university said, adding support services will be available for students and staff.

The university said the families have been notified.