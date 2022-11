The remains of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo were found by police in the Antelope Valley,Calif., some three days after she was reported missing. Photo courtesy of Simi Valley Police Department/ Release

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The body of a missing mother of two whom police have been searching for since late last week has been found, authorities said, adding that her ex-husband has been arrested in connection to her death. The Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement that detectives found human remains in a remote location within the Antelope Valley on Sunday afternoon, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identifying them as belonging to Rachel Castillo. Advertisement

Police have been searching for 25-year-old Rachel Castillo since Thursday night when they received a call from her roommate and sister, Emily Castillo, who had found evidence of a struggle at their shared Wood Ranch area apartment.

A preliminary investigation of the scene determined that a "serious crime" had taken place, with the local police department later issuing a statement saying that "a significant amount of blood" had been located at their apartment, while asking any member of the public with information about Rachel Castillo's disappearance to contact them.

Authorities later identified her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, as the prime suspect.

Police said he was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent's home in Victorville, which is located about 100 miles east of Simi Valley.

"This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days," the Simi Valley Police Department said, adding that the case remains under investigation.