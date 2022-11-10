Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 6:16 PM

18-year-old man arrested for threats to Jewish community in New Jersey

By Joe Fisher
The FBI announced the arrest of an 18-year-old New Jersey man following threats he posted against the Jewish community last week. File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
The FBI announced the arrest of an 18-year-old New Jersey man following threats he posted against the Jewish community last week. File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old man in New Jersey was arrested on Thursday after posting threats to attack a synagogue on social media last week.

The FBI issued a warning of threats to the Jewish community after learning of the posts. New Jersey police were on high alert after receiving the notice from the FBI, deploying extra patrols particularly near synagogues.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, N.J. was arrested for posting the threats.

"No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship," U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a press release.

RELATED FBI, NYPD investigating 'credible threats' to synagogues in New Jersey

"According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews."

Alkattoul allegedly sent a document he created to another user on a social media app, which described his intentions to attack a synagogue along with his motives.

He identified himself as a Muslim and wrote, "This attack was just to remind the Jews that as long as 1 Muslim remains in this world they will never live a pleasant life until the Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa, and South Asia are living a pleasant life."

Advertisement

The charge against Alkattoul, transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was scheduled to appear before a federal court in Newark later Thursday.

Special agents from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task force were assisted by several agencies in identifying and arresting Alkattoul, including the Saylerville Police Department.

Alkattoul's threat comes amid several notable incidents of antisemitism making waves throughout the mainstream.

RELATED Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community

Embattled celebrity Kanye West lost several endorsements and business clients after an antisemitic tirade across multiple social media platforms.

NBA star Kyrie Irving was suspended last week after refusing to apologize for promoting a film on Amazon laced with antisemitic messages.

Read More

Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy

Latest Headlines

Citing deception, D.C. attorney general sues Commanders, owner, NFL
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Citing deception, D.C. attorney general sues Commanders, owner, NFL
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Washington, D.C. attorney general filed a consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Commanders football team, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell.
U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks notched their best day since spring 2020 Thursday after the latest Consumer Price Index report showed encouraging data regarding inflation.
Mockingbird recalls 149,000 single-to-double strollers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mockingbird recalls 149,000 single-to-double strollers
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Mockingbird has recalled single-to-double strollers.
Mortgage rates jump to over 7% again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mortgage rates jump to over 7% again
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates jumped past 7% this week as confidence in the housing market hits an all-time low.
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- General Motors announced the recall of about 340,000 SUVs due to a defect that causes daytime running lights to stay on while the headlights are running.
Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. solicitor general filed a motion Thursday urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's attempt to block the government from getting his tax records.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- FTX reopened withdrawals Thursday after pausing them for two days following investors withdrawing $5 billion on Sunday alone.
Tropical Storm Nicole heading northwest across Florida peninsula
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole heading northwest across Florida peninsula
Tropical Storm Nicole is now heading northwest after making landfall as a hurricane in Florida Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement