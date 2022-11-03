Trending
FBI, NYPD investigating 'credible threats' to synagogues in New Jersey

By Adam Schrader
A row of computers is seen at the FBI's Jacksonville, Fla., field office. File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI and NYPD said Thursday that they are investigating "credible" threats to synagogues in New Jersey.

"The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert," the FBI's Newark office said in a 3 p.m. statement.

The FBI later added that it is taking "proactive measures" by issuing the warning as the investigation is carried out.

"The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat.," the FBI said in a second statement.

"We are also engaged with our faith-based partners in the affected community."

The NYPD, which often participates in investigations affecting the broader tri-state area, said in a statement that the department "is aware" of the FBI alert.

"In an abundance of caution, the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area," the NYPD's statement reads.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the investigation stemmed from a post made online with antisemitic comments in a forum frequented by extremists.

That posting reportedly did not mention any specific targets or a plan for a possible attack but raised concerns to the level that the FBI deemed it necessary to issue the public warning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement on Twitter that he has been in touch with the FBI and about the "credible threat" to the state's synagogues.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," Murphy said.

Law enforcement officials have been on high alert for threats to synagogues since the massacre in which 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh in 2018.

