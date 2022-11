1/4

A man jogs through flooded streets ahead of Nicole's arrival in the Palm Beach, Fla., area on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Nicole came ashore Thursday morning south of Vero Beach, Fla., as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power and leaving wind damage as it headed north toward Georgia. Florida's "Treasure Coast" faced maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, as well as heavy rains, that downed trees, flooded streets and eroded beaches. The strongest wind impacts were in Brevard County, according to NOAA meteorologist Brandan Schaper. Advertisement

The storm left more than 237,000 customers without power in Florida as of 8:44 a.m. Thursday. Vero Beach had boardwalk damage with heavy winds, rain, flooding and beach erosion as businesses were closed and shuttered.

"It seems that the south end of the boardwalk does seem to get a lot more erosion than anywhere else," Vero Beach resident Mark Wheeler said Wednesday ahead of the storm's landfall overnight. "In the last two hours, I was able to walk my dog here and now you see the sidewalk's falling in."

The storm partially collapsed a Daytona Beach Shores ocean safety building, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. He said dozens of buildings on the beach side suffered structural damage. Mandatory evacuations were in place.

Advertisement

After making landfall about 3 a.m., Nicole quickly weakened back to a tropical storm. It was expected to continue to weaken as it moves over Georgia on Thursday.