U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 3:12 PM

Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole nears

By Joe Fisher
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength with vehicles go through roads that are flooded in the Palm Beach area. Hurricane conditions are expected for the east coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole gathers strength on then coast of Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4aaea4f76e36ea31ca62f07a57a3d640/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength with vehicles go through roads that are flooded in the Palm Beach area. Hurricane conditions are expected for the east coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole gathers strength on then coast of Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Northern Florida is preparing to bear the brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole late Wednesday and into Thursday.

The storm is expected to intensify to hurricane strength on Wednesday as it moves through the Bahamas due northwest. Counties along Florida's east coast are calling for evacuation before the hurricane makes its landfall late Wednesday evening.

President Joe Biden issued a state of emergency for the Sunshine State, ordering federal assistance to respond to the effects of the storm. Agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate relief efforts, identifying resources needed on the ground and directing further recovery efforts, including federal funding.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order expanding the state of emergency to 11 more counties including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor and Wakulla.

RELATED Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16

Current projections place the worst of the storm along Florida's east coast and into the northern part of the state where winds and rainfalls will be the highest. Rainfalls are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches and there is potential for isolated tornadoes. Winds are already sustaining 70 mph with larger gusts accompanying.

Many of the largest industries and attractions in Florida are shutting their doors to brace for Nicole's impact, including airlines and the toll system. Walt Disney World announced a "phased closing," staggering the closing of each portion of its parks late in the afternoon. Universal Orlando Resort remains operational for now while SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are closed.

CBS 12 News in Palm Beach, Fla., reported the immediate response plans for several counties in the region. Palm Beach County will be divided into two zones. Residents in Zone A, which is the mainland portion of the county, are asked to evacuate, particularly those living in manufactured and mobile homes. Zone B, the barrier islands, ordered mandatory evacuations starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch

Palm Beach's public transportation system is providing free transportation for the homeless with four designated pick-up spots: Bryant Park, Phil Foster Park, Currie Park and Delray Beach Public Library.

Martin County is preparing for a major flooding event, with a significant threat from heavy winds and rainfalls. Evacuations are voluntary but recommended, again especially for those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Shelters are open across the county.

St. Lucie and Indian River County strongly urge residents to evacuate. Late Wednesday morning the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office reported the storm breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which is located along the coast.

Georgia is preparing for minor impacts from Nicole with the storm expected to hit the state on Thursday.

