Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 7:26 AM

Technical issues delay winning numbers in $1.9 billion Powerball drawing

By A.L. Lee
1/3
As of Tuesday morning, the winning numbers in the hotly-anticipated $1.9 billion Powerball game had not yet been revealed, while lottery officials <a href="https://twitter.com/calottery/status/1589831989955551233?cxt=HHwWgoDT3bDxm5AsAAAA" target="_blank" style="letter-spacing: 0.52px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">issued a statement</a> urging customers to keep their tickets and watch for an announcement later in the day on Powerball.com. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d673e484d44d678ee7f32a51f8c41e2c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
As of Tuesday morning, the winning numbers in the hotly-anticipated $1.9 billion Powerball game had not yet been revealed, while lottery officials issued a statement urging customers to keep their tickets and watch for an announcement later in the day on Powerball.com. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Monday night's historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed after one state's lottery experienced security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales.

As of Tuesday morning, the winning numbers in the hotly-anticipated jackpot had not yet been revealed, while lottery officials issued a statement urging customers to keep their tickets and watch for an announcement later in the day on Powerball.com.

Advertisement

The highly-unusual interruption arose due to "a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," said a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."

The statement stopped short of naming the participating lottery that caused the delay.

RELATED Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option

The record-setting prize grew to become the largest-ever in U.S. lottery history last Saturday when no one hit all six numbers in the $1.5 billion drawing. This sent the jackpot soaring to $1.9 billion ahead of Monday's drawing.

Droves of people have been lining up at stores nationwide for a chance to win, the odds of which stand at 1 in 292.2 million.

Advertisement

A lottery prize has eclipsed the $1 billion mark four other times in U.S. history, with the latest colossal jackpot standing to become the largest prize ever.

RELATED Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road

The previous record for a lottery prize was $1.586 billion claimed by three Powerball winners in 2016. One person in South Carolina picked the winning Mega Millions numbers in October 2018 and won $1.537 billion; in 2021, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan hit for $1.05 billion. And this past July, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot surged to $1 billion after 29 straight draws without a winner.

The current Powerball game has gone more than three months without a first-prize winner, with Monday becoming the 41st consecutive drawing since someone last hit all six numbers on Aug. 3.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and the jackpot will continue to roll over to a larger amount until someone eventually wins.

Tickets cost $2 and the numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Lottery winners typically end up with a bigger share of the money by electing to take regular cash payouts over the course of 30 years, but would come out with far less if taking a lump sum payout all at once.

Advertisement

Electing a lump sum on Monday's prize would pay about $929.1 million, or about half the money. Moreover, the IRS collects on the staggering sum up front.

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle says to 'Go Vote' in midterm elections
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Google Doodle says to 'Go Vote' in midterm elections
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle features a tool to show voters where and how to vote in the midterm elections.
Voters head to the polls on Election Day after more than 44 million voted early
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Voters head to the polls on Election Day after more than 44 million voted early
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- More than 44.2 million people cast early ballots in the midterm election, which concludes Tuesday with in-person voting, which could lead to long waits and anxious candidates and parties waiting for results.
Cornell suspends frat parties after students report being drugged, sexually assaulted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cornell suspends frat parties after students report being drugged, sexually assaulted
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and events following several allegations that students were drugged and sexually assaulted at off-campus residences affiliated with the social organizations.
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted four members of an Islamic State cell operating in South Africa and eight companies they are connected to, as it continues to target the terrorist organization on the African continent.
Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
A Hurricane Watch and a State of Emergency were issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strengthen, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign has filed a lawsuit, one day before the midterm elections, demanding state elections officials count undated or improperly dated mail-in ballots.
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that veterans suffering from cancer will be given priority when it begins next year to process claims filed for illnesses associated with exposure to burn pits.
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Wholesale used car prices are falling dramatically while the price for consumers continues to rise, feeding into less confidence in the used car market.
Fire at Georgia chemical plant extinguished, evacuation orders lifted
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Fire at Georgia chemical plant extinguished, evacuation orders lifted
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A pre-dawn fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday forced nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled to control the blaze.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement