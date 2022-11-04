Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 4:19 PM

100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours

By Doug Cunningham

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Part of a Denver highway was closed Friday morning after a 100-vehicle crash caused by overnight snow that made the roadway slippery.

The huge pileup closed 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street in both westbound and eastbound directions to North Federal Boulevard.

Advertisement

There were several injuries, but no deaths. The highway was reopened after several hours.

The highway was reopened at 11:30 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. Most of the injuries were minor with a few broken bone injuries, but nothing that appeared life-threatening.

RELATED 130+ cars crash in 2 Ohio pileups

Police said damaged vehicles were towed to Empower Field.

Some vehicles were totaled while others had lighter damage. The crash drew large numbers of first responders and emergency personnel.

It took about five hours to get the highway reopened. That pileup was one of several around the Denver metro area, after 2-5 inches of snow fell overnight, according to weather.com.

Police declared a "crash alert," which meant there were too many crashes for them to respond to each one individually. Under those conditions motorists involved in wrecks where no one was hurt or where cars were not blocking roads and no drivers were impaired were told not to call police for assistance.

Advertisement

In addition to the big pileup, there were also other multi-vehicle crashes that temporarily closed an I-25 North Ramp, U.S. Highway 36 and a section of Central Park Boulevard.

Read More

U.S. storm death toll hits 25; Pa. Turnpike scene of massive pileups

Latest Headlines

U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. has announced an additional $400 million to help Ukraine upgrade weapons systems and obtain communications gear and training.
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a water dispute between the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial, defended his right-wing militia. He claimed President Biden's lawful certification as winner was "invalid."
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has reached a historic high of $1.6 billion for this Saturday's drawing.
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of illegal lobbying
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of illegal lobbying
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Brooklyn on Friday found longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack not guilty in Brooklyn on charges of illegal foreign lobbying.
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI: Threat against New Jersey synagogues over
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The FBI in New Jersey said on Friday that they have identified a source of "credible" threats to synagogues in the state and the institutions are no longer in danger.
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Catholic Diocese of Rochester reaches $55M settlement for sexual abuse
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Catholic Diocese of Rochester has reached a $55 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse.
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are moving close to $4 per gallon, creating headaches for some leaders ahead of midterm elections in the United States.
Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- In a strong showing for the U.S. economy, employers added 261,000 new jobs in October as inflation and high prices have become a central issue to voters ahead of next week's critical midterm elections.
Twitter workers file class-action suit over mass layoffs without notice
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Twitter workers file class-action suit over mass layoffs without notice
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Twitter workers have filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Inc. alleging violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and California's WARN Act. The suit is over mass layoffs with no notice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Activists who targeted Vermeer painting sentenced to prison by Dutch court
Activists who targeted Vermeer painting sentenced to prison by Dutch court
Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms
Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement