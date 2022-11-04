100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Part of a Denver highway was closed Friday morning after a 100-vehicle crash caused by overnight snow that made the roadway slippery.

The huge pileup closed 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street in both westbound and eastbound directions to North Federal Boulevard.

Advertisement

There were several injuries, but no deaths. The highway was reopened after several hours.

The highway was reopened at 11:30 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. Most of the injuries were minor with a few broken bone injuries, but nothing that appeared life-threatening.

Police said damaged vehicles were towed to Empower Field.

Some vehicles were totaled while others had lighter damage. The crash drew large numbers of first responders and emergency personnel.

It took about five hours to get the highway reopened. That pileup was one of several around the Denver metro area, after 2-5 inches of snow fell overnight, according to weather.com.

UPDATE: 6th Avenue is reopened both directions. Thank you for your patience, #Denver!— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 4, 2022

Police declared a "crash alert," which meant there were too many crashes for them to respond to each one individually. Under those conditions motorists involved in wrecks where no one was hurt or where cars were not blocking roads and no drivers were impaired were told not to call police for assistance.

Advertisement

In addition to the big pileup, there were also other multi-vehicle crashes that temporarily closed an I-25 North Ramp, U.S. Highway 36 and a section of Central Park Boulevard.