Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 11:03 AM

Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

By Adam Schrader
Allen Weisselberg (2-R), who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is pictured with his legal team before a hearing at Manhattan State Supreme Court in August. Weisselberg pled guilty to numerous tax-related charges including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, and conspiracy. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/54fcfe252ac32dccf3e095cfff028f1f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Allen Weisselberg (2-R), who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is pictured with his legal team before a hearing at Manhattan State Supreme Court in August. Weisselberg pled guilty to numerous tax-related charges including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, and conspiracy. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Opening arguments in the Trump Organization tax fraud criminal trial began Monday in New York Supreme Court.

The company is accused of paying its top executives under the table in a conspiracy to avoid paying taxes. The prosecution alleges the company acted out this scheme over the course of at least 15 years.

Advertisement

The former president is not charged in the case, though he is the principal owner of the company. His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are co-vice presidents.

Trump is listed as a possible witness, according to NBC News, though the former president is not expected to testify.

RELATED Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House

His oldest sons, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump, could also be called as witnesses, Justice Juan Merchan told potential jurors last week.

The company has pleaded not guilty to the charges and Trump has called the prosecution of his family business a "witch hunt" against the former president.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer, has agreed to testify at the trial as a part of a deal after he pleaded guilty to 15 charges he faced, including conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Advertisement

He is expected to appear before the court next week and no other individuals have been charged in connection to the case.

As the trial began Monday, one alternate juror who was not able to attend was discharged, leaving a panel of 12 jurors and five alternates, The New York Times reported. Trump and his family members were not in the courtroom as proceedings began.

Susan Hoffinger, the head of the investigative division at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, began opening arguments Monday by stating that Trump Organization executives were paid with off-the-books perks including having their rent and utilities paid by the company to avoid taxes.

RELATED Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be required to pay a maximum of a $10,00 fine on each count and potentially ordered to pay any unpaid taxes.

The trial is one of three Trump-related trials occurring in New York City courtrooms on Monday.

Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump, is facing a trial for allegedly improperly acting as a foreign agent during Trump's presidency.

Barrack, a billionaire investor, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury a year ago over accusations that he unlawfully used his friendship with Trump to lobby his administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

He was released on a $250 million bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The arguments are nearing their conclusion in that trial, which began in September. Barrack is expected to be the last witness called in that trial. The jury may begin their deliberations as early as this week.

A civil trial began in the Bronx on Monday in which Trump and the Trump Organization are named as defendants.

Five people had filed the lawsuit alleging they were assaulted and had property destroyed by Trump's security team outside of Trump Tower in September 2015.

Read More

Biden National Defense Strategy seeks to cancel Trump-era nuclear weapon program

Latest Headlines

Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The price at the pump continues to move further and further away from the high for 2022 at more than $5 per gallon
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
The Mississippi River has faced historically low water levels all summer, revealing all sorts of hidden relics. However, with the river bed now lower than the Gulf of Mexico, saltwater woes have arisen.
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965 and spent decades in jail for the crime.
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Friday.
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with a weekly 19% cases and 15% deaths drop, though two new subvariants have emerged, including in the United States.
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- One day after her husband Paul was violently attacked in California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized."
Biden votes early in Delaware with granddaughter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden votes early in Delaware with granddaughter
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for only the second time after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket to claim the $825 million prize Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement