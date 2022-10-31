Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

Allen Weisselberg (2-R), who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is pictured with his legal team before a hearing at Manhattan State Supreme Court in August. Weisselberg pled guilty to numerous tax-related charges including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, and conspiracy. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

The former president is not charged in the case, though he is the principal owner of the company. His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are co-vice presidents.

Trump is listed as a possible witness, according to NBC News, though the former president is not expected to testify.

His oldest sons, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump, could also be called as witnesses, Justice Juan Merchan told potential jurors last week.

The company has pleaded not guilty to the charges and Trump has called the prosecution of his family business a "witch hunt" against the former president.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer, has agreed to testify at the trial as a part of a deal after he pleaded guilty to 15 charges he faced, including conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, grand larceny and falsifying business records.

He is expected to appear before the court next week and no other individuals have been charged in connection to the case.

As the trial began Monday, one alternate juror who was not able to attend was discharged, leaving a panel of 12 jurors and five alternates, The New York Times reported. Trump and his family members were not in the courtroom as proceedings began.

Susan Hoffinger, the head of the investigative division at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, began opening arguments Monday by stating that Trump Organization executives were paid with off-the-books perks including having their rent and utilities paid by the company to avoid taxes.

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be required to pay a maximum of a $10,00 fine on each count and potentially ordered to pay any unpaid taxes.

The trial is one of three Trump-related trials occurring in New York City courtrooms on Monday.

Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump, is facing a trial for allegedly improperly acting as a foreign agent during Trump's presidency.

Barrack, a billionaire investor, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury a year ago over accusations that he unlawfully used his friendship with Trump to lobby his administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

He was released on a $250 million bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The arguments are nearing their conclusion in that trial, which began in September. Barrack is expected to be the last witness called in that trial. The jury may begin their deliberations as early as this week.

A civil trial began in the Bronx on Monday in which Trump and the Trump Organization are named as defendants.

Five people had filed the lawsuit alleging they were assaulted and had property destroyed by Trump's security team outside of Trump Tower in September 2015.