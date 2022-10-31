Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower

Retail gasoline prices are following trends in the price of crude oil.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Retail gasoline prices continue to move lower. They posted a high this year at $5.01, but were down to around $3.76 by Halloween. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/95807cfa6a012cba90785d9f9ed654a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Retail gasoline prices continue to move lower. They posted a high this year at $5.01, but were down to around $3.76 by Halloween. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Motor club AAA reported Monday there was a slight decline in retail gasoline prices from week-ago levels on the back of a steady move lower for crude oil prices.

The travel club listed a national average retail price of $3.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That's about 3 cents lower than this time last week.

Advertisement

Retail gasoline prices are far lower than the peak of $5.01 recorded on June 14. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, closed trading that day at $127.02 per barrel. Brent opened the trading day Monday at $94.22 per barrel.

According to the U.S. Energy Department, the price of crude oil accounts for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, along with refinery and transportation costs and state taxes. Those state taxes can push California gas prices into the $6-per-gallon range, but it's an outlier.

RELATED Retail gasoline prices unchanged from a month ago

Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at price-watcher GasBuddy, said Monday that prices at the pump have been moderating for the better part of a month.

Refinery issues on the West Coast kept prices elevated through September, but the region is recovering and prices at the pump are on a steady decline. But a shortage of refined petroleum products on the East Coast means prices there are a bit higher than the national average. Drivers in Pennsylvania are paying $4 per gallon, for example.

Advertisement

"For the third consecutive week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it's good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply," DeHaan said.

RELATED EU pursues end to gasoline-powered vehicles

Supply-side challenges could become even more severe in December when members of the European Union adopt a ban on waterborne imports of Russian crude oil.

Federal estimates, however, suggest the price at the pump will continue to decline. The U.S. Energy Department estimates that gasoline prices will stay about where they're at now for the rest of the year and dip into the $3.50 range for 2023.

The price at the pump was $3.40 per gallon at this time last year.

RELATED U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low

Latest Headlines

Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Opening arguments in the Trump Organization tax fraud criminal trial began Monday in New York Supreme Court.
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
The Mississippi River has faced historically low water levels all summer, revealing all sorts of hidden relics. However, with the river bed now lower than the Gulf of Mexico, saltwater woes have arisen.
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965 and spent decades in jail for the crime.
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Friday.
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with a weekly 19% cases and 15% deaths drop, though two new subvariants have emerged, including in the United States.
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- One day after her husband Paul was violently attacked in California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized."
Biden votes early in Delaware with granddaughter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden votes early in Delaware with granddaughter
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Powerball's estimated jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for only the second time after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket to claim the $825 million prize Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement