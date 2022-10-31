Trending
Oct. 31, 2022 / 4:29 PM

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker faces federal charges

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Police tape closes a block of Broadway Street, where an assilant attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of ther House Nancy Pelosi, at the couple's home In San Francisco on Friday, October 28, 2022. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- David DePape, the man accused of assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

Police officers observed DePape, 42, striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer outside of Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to the Department of Justice, which announced federal charges against DePape on Monday.

The charge of one count of assaulting a family member of a U.S. official "with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties" carries a 30-year maximum sentence. One count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The case will be prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

RELATED Nancy Pelosi: Family members 'heartbroken and traumatized" after attack of husband

Two officers responded to the scene where DePape had broken into the home of Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul, according to the Justice Department news release. Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time. When the officers arrived, they witnessed DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer. DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and struck Pelosi before being restrained by the officers. At that time Pelosi was on the ground and appeared to be unconscious.

After restraining DePape, the officers found a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, rubber and cloth gloves, a backpack and zip ties, the Justice Department said. They later discovered broken glass at the back door of the home, indicating the potential point of entry by DePape. Zip ties were found in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door.

DePape is already facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and "several other felonies," San Francisco Police Department Sgt. William Scott said during a press conference Friday.

RELATED Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her

Police have not confirmed DePape's motivation for breaking into the Pelosi home and assaulting Paul Pelosi. The federal court filing reveals details about Pelosi's call to 911. During the call, Pelosi told the dispatcher a male had entered his home and "is going to wait for Pelosi's wife."

"DePape stated he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that DePape could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence," the filing states.

