Oldest Guantanamo Bay detainee, 75, released to Pakistan

Saifullah Paracha, 75, the oldest detainee at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has now been released and repatriated to Pakistan, officials confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The oldest detainee at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has now been released, Defense Department officials confirmed Saturday. Saifullah Paracha, 75, was returned to his native Pakistan, the defense department said in a statement. Advertisement

Paracha, who has been held at the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base without charge since 2004, is accused of arranging financial transactions for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

He has been suffering from diabetes and numerous cardiovascular problems, according to a task force assessment.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the U.S. Defense Separtment said in its statement.

U.S. officials first cleared Paracha for release in May 2021, determining that "continued law of war detention of Saifullah Paracha was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed on Sept. 12 that Paracha would be repatriated to Pakistan, after completing "the requirements for responsible transfer."

"The Pakistanis want him back, and our understanding is that there are no impediments to his return," Paracha's lawyer, Beth Jacob said following his release approval last year.

Paracha reached home country on Saturday after completing an "extensive inter-agency process," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding, "We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family."

Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari also shared the news on Twitter.

Paracha is the fourth detainee to be released from the facility this year. In February, a Pentagon board announced a mentally ill detainee held there should be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Saudi Arabia after two decades of imprisonment.

Currently 35 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. Of that number, 20 are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board, nine are involved in the military commissions process and three detainees have been convicted in military commissions.