Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 3:41 PM

Two Puerto Rican public works officials sentenced for accepting bribes

By Patrick Hilsman
A security guard stands outside the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., on August 10. The Justice Department announced the sentencing of two former directors of public works for accepting bribes in Puerto Rico. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/466f2b61c4744e7236acc8d36d9f4e6b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A security guard stands outside the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., on August 10. The Justice Department announced the sentencing of two former directors of public works for accepting bribes in Puerto Rico. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Two former public works directors in Puerto Rico have been sentenced for accepting bribes, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Ramon Conde-Melendez, 56, who was the director of public works for the municipality of Guyana between 2013 and 2022, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery in May, and was sentenced to two years in prison this week.

Advertisement

"Conde-Melendez agreed to receive and received cash payments from an individual (individual A) in exchange for certifying that the asphalt and paving company (Company A) completed asphalt projects in the municipality," reads a press release from the Department of Justice.

Court documents show that in 2019 and 2021 Conde-Melendez received a $1 kickback payment per square meter of asphalt removed by Company A, adding up to a total of $15,000.

RELATED Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced indicted in election bribery scheme

Pedro Marrero-Mirada, 54, who was the director of public works in the municipality of Cataño from 2017 through 2021, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery in June and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison this week.

"Marrero-Miranda agreed to receive and received cash payments from Individual A and another individual (Individual B) in exchange for the distribution of asphalt removal projects by the municipality of Cataño to Company A," the press release said.

Advertisement

Court documents show that in 2019, 2020 and 2021 Marrero-Miranda received a $1 kickback payment for each square meter of asphalt removed by Company A in Cataño, adding up to a total of over $40,000.

RELATED Ex-Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty to bribery scheme with asphalt company

The cases were investigated by the FBI's San Juan field office as part of "the Justice Department's ongoing efforts to combat public corruption by municipal officials in Puerto Rico."

RELATED Protesters clash with police in rally against Puerto Rico leader

Latest Headlines

John Kerry urges top polluters to take action on climate change
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
John Kerry urges top polluters to take action on climate change
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Presidential envoy John Kerry urged some of the worst contributors to pollution to take action Thursday to address the effects of climate change, particularly in Africa.
Biden National Defense Strategy seeks to cancel Trump-era nuclear weapon program
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Biden National Defense Strategy seeks to cancel Trump-era nuclear weapon program
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration wants to cancel a Trump-era nuclear armed sea-launched cruise missile program, according to a 2022 National Defense Strategy released Thursday.
Amazon announces new Washington facility to build satellites
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon announces new Washington facility to build satellites
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new facility in Washington state to build satellites for Project Kuiper, aimed at increasing broadband access around the world.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to reject a legal theory that challenges the power of individual state constitutions in federal elections.
Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak in Syracuse on Thursday, as he highlights the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor.
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 insurrectionist who dragged Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone into the violent mob during the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison Thursday.
USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million will be allocated to improve internet connections in rural communities in the United States as well as in U.S. territories.
Elon Musk tells advertisers Twitter can't become 'free-for-all-hellscape'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk tells advertisers Twitter can't become 'free-for-all-hellscape'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is expected to address Twitter employees on Friday after he made a quirky visit to its San Francisco headquarters and sent an open letter to advertisers.
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The family of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris tried to take away the AR-15-style rifle he used to kill one student and one teacher at the Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
New weekly U.S. jobless claims up by 3,000, but still near historic low
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New weekly U.S. jobless claims up by 3,000, but still near historic low
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- New U.S. unemployment claims are up by 3,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the Department of Labor. The total number of initial jobless claims for that week was 217,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement