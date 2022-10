1/4

The Gap is pulling all remaining items from its Kanye West clothing line and shutting down its YeezyGap.com e-commerce site, the worldwide clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Gap is pulling all remaining items from its Kanye West clothing line and shutting down its YeezyGap.com e-commerce site, the worldwide clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday. The San Francisco-based retail chain and the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, officially ended their partnership in September, but his recent public anti-Semitic comments lead to Tuesday's move to pull all remaining merchandise from store shelves. Advertisement

"Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores," the Gap said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

The Gap's relationship with Ye dates back 10 years.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga ended its partnership with Ye earlier this month.

Adidas also cut dies with the entertainer on Tuesday, saying the German multinational sportswear company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

The company said its fourth-quarter sales will take a $246 million hit as a result of ending the relationship after 13 years.

Adidas shares were down over 2% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT on the U.S. OTC, while shares of the Gap were up 1.8% on the Nasdaq Composite at the same time.

Creative Artists Agency, one of Hollywood's largest talent agencies confirmed on Monday it had severed ties with the 45-year-old, after anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram.

That led entertainment company Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to pen an opinion piece in the Financial Times, calling on every company that works with the rapper to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.