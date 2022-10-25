Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 9:06 AM

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
Shoe company Adidas dropped Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after his anti-Semitic remarks. File Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a32c4c2a9dd9ddd48296a2dc93f709db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Shoe company Adidas dropped Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after his anti-Semitic remarks. File Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said Tuesday that it was cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after his recent anti-Semitic comments in interviews and on social media.

The shoe company said that it was ending production of Yeezy-branded products and stopping all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas said that this move would cut the company's income by around $250 million during the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

West, 45, is worth around $2 billion for his music and sneaker brand Yeezy as well as his former partnership with Gap, which ended recently. He has lost a plethora of sponsors after he tweeted he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

RELATED Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years

Last week, luxury goods brand Balenciaga stopped working with West. JPMorgan Chase also dropped him.

In a letter, representing more than 4,000 attorneys and activists, the International Legal Forum called on all companies to cut ties.

Advertisement

"We call on you to end your silence, condemn Kanye's obscene anti-Semitism and terminate your partnership with him," the letter said.

RELATED FBI: Michigan art dealer faked lung transplant in $1.6M art fraud scheme

Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did not want to be identified. "I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," the representative told CNBC.

Following West's anti-Semitic remarks, both Twitter and Instagram blocked him. In response, West agreed last week to purchase the conservative social platform Parler.

RELATED India fines Google $161 million for anti-competitive practices

Latest Headlines

First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow of the season to many areas over the weekend. And the first ski resort is open.
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
The Halloween season is nearing its peak with carved pumpkins illuminating sidewalk stoops, skeleton decorations pieced together in leaf-covered lawns and teeth-chattering weather starting to chill parts of the U.S.
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The man who sold a gun to a British national who used it to hold four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in January was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of right-wing operatives have each pleaded guilty to robocalling tens of thousands of phones to spread disinformation about vote-by-mail ballots.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unleashed a slew of new punitive measures targeting Nicaragua's regime of President Daniel Ortega following his election to a fifth term in office last year.
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's seasonal McRib will return on Halloween to its fast food menus across the United States, but the company teased it will be the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting at a high school Monday morning in St. Louis.
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury is working on reforms to strengthen private money markets and bond funds amid rising uncertainty about the global economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled 12 of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement