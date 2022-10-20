Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 8:23 PM

Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data

By Adam Schrader
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media after a Supreme Court hearing in March 2016. Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly having “unlawfully” captured the biometric data of “millions of Texans” without their consent. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a75455d15ebc4a555cbae71e1454aa1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media after a Supreme Court hearing in March 2016. Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly having “unlawfully” captured the biometric data of “millions of Texans” without their consent. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly having "unlawfully" captured the biometric data of "millions of Texans" without their consent.

"Google's indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated," Paxton said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans."

Paxton alleged that Google had collected and stored voice prints and records of face geometry from Texans Google Photos, Google Assistant and its Nest smart-home products since 2015 without their informed consent, according to the lawsuit.

RELATED $1 billion class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon breached competition laws in Britain

"Indeed, all across the state, everyday Texans have become unwitting cash cows being milked by Google for profits," Paxton, who was indicted on felony securities fraud charges in 2015, wrote in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

"Many Texans do not realize that their contributions to the tech giant's financial growth include offering up for inspection two of the most uniquely personal features any individual has to call their own."

Paxton called the "commercialization" of such data "as invasive as it is dangerous" and said that they "cannot be simply erased or replaced when stolen" unlike passwords and social security numbers.

RELATED Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student loan forgiveness program

"Many Texans do not know or understand that Google powers Google Photos by recording and analyzing sensitive biometric information," Paxton alleged in the lawsuit.

"But, even more striking is the fact that, through the Face Grouping process, Google captures and stores sensitive biometric data about Texan users and non-users alike -- and Google stores that data for an unreasonable amount of time."

Paxton went on to allege that Google has used the data to enhance its artificial intelligence algorithms.

"But there is more -- Google is also listening," Paxton said, alleging that the company's voice-controlled products are "listening to and analyzing every voice it hears, without regard to whether a speaker has consented to Google's indiscriminate voice printing."

The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court last month upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation.

Advertisement

House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is known to be conservative, lifted an injunction levied by a lower court that had prevented the law from taking effect.

"AG Paxton is once again mischaracterizing our products in another breathless lawsuit," Google spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement to CNBC.

"For example, Google Photos helps you organize pictures of people, by grouping similar faces, so you can easily find old photos. Of course, this is only visible to you and you can easily turn off this feature if you choose and we do not use photos or videos in Google Photos for advertising purposes.

The same is true for Voice Match and Face Match on Nest Hub Max, which are off-by-default features that give users the option to let Google Assistant recognize their voice or face to show their information. We will set the record straight in court."

Latest Headlines

Mandatory standards for dressers to prevent tip-overs introduced
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mandatory standards for dressers to prevent tip-overs introduced
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new federal safety standards for dressers and other clothing storage units after finding that the furniture currently pose a risk of injury and death.
Former Bolivian government minister pleads guilty to conspiracy to launder bribes in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Bolivian government minister pleads guilty to conspiracy to launder bribes in U.S.
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The former head of a government ministry in Bolivia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder more than half a million dollars in bribes he received, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.
More than 80% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 80% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network released Thursday.
Pentagon announces leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon announces leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortion
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced in a memo that it would issue new policies granting administrative leave and travel expenses for troops seeking an abortion.
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police are now investigating after private photos and video of University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes were shared without consent on the internet, the school confirmed on Thursday.
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Former workers at a daycare in Mississippi have been charged with child abuse after one employee wore a Halloween mask to scare children in their care in videos that went viral on social media.
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead on campus, but her death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Social Security announced the option to self-select sex on Social Security records, allowing people to change their sex designation to match their gender identity.
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Thursday and made a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, highlighting the Democratic Party's spending on infrastructure ahead of the midterms.
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop by 12,000 to 214,000
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop by 12,000 to 214,000
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the Department of Labor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement