Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 9:57 PM

Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation

By Adam Schrader
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a75455d15ebc4a555cbae71e1454aa1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation.

House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.

Advertisement

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is known to be conservative, lifted an injunction levied by a lower court that had prevented the law from taking effect.

"The platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person's enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation's unenumerated right to muzzle speech," Judge Andrew Oldham wrote in the ruling from the three-judge panel.

RELATED Judge appoints Trump pick Raymond Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review

Oldham wrote that social media platforms had urged the court to hold that the law is unconstitutional, which he said had "staggering" implications.

"On the platforms' view, email providers, mobile phone companies and banks could cancel the accounts of anyone who sends an email, makes a phone call or spends money in support of a disfavored political party, candidate, or business," Oldham wrote.

Advertisement

"Today, we reject the idea that corporations have freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say. Because the district court held otherwise, we reverse its injunction and remand for further proceedings."

RELATED Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a lawsuit against Texas after the law passed last year.

Ken Paxton, the controversial Texas attorney general who was indicted on felony securities fraud charges in 2015, has defended the law on behalf of the state.

"I just secured a MASSIVE VICTORY for the Constitution & Free Speech in fed court: #BigTech CANNOT censor the political voices of ANY Texan!" Paxton wrote on Twitter.

RELATED Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms

The ruling sets up a split between two circuit courts which could lead to the U.S. Supreme Court resolving the issue after the 11th Circuit Court blocked major provisions of a social media law in Florida earlier this year.

Latest Headlines

NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother for his $11,000 inheritance in January 2019.
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More people are increasingly unable to afford groceries or pay their mortgages due to medical debt, according to new research published Friday.
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Friday for talks on subjects including the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona heads toward the Caribbean.
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Seven defendants pleaded guilty in various schemes to defraud the Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits program, involving over $100 million in losses to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice said.
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law Friday that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds.
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans nationwide say they support the legal right for same-sex couples to marry in the United States and favor legislative efforts to codify it into federal law, according to a new survey.
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement