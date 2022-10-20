Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 3:19 AM

Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson

By Darryl Coote
Robert Maverick Vargo is facing up to 25 years' imprisonment if convicted of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson. Photo courtesy of Wilkes-Barre City Police Department/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0RWx53WCLhv8X6yUPWwz4EBv9KqUusSYoidY22shLBJkguaUjaWCUspCqFpU7nvwsl&amp;id=100064545737656&amp;__cft__[0]=AZX4b8mM6LNJglTjA7uXov18d4ABMyt_j4kOT_ZkUjDG9rjZDZAPRyd4eiSTgcQYwWB9q23V-uVzGPa5MqvBMCGpWPtWryTakhN0x-MG_5KY88mb042qmaPij7-S3fKtL_M&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Robert Maverick Vargo is facing up to 25 years' imprisonment if convicted of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson. Photo courtesy of Wilkes-Barre City Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Pennsylvania inmate on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson.

U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam announced in a statement Wednesday that Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick, Pa., was indicted on charges of threatening the U.S. president, interstate communications with a threat and influencing a federal official by threat.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accuse Vargo of sending Thompson -- who is the chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building -- a letter containing threats against the Mississippi Democrat, his family, Biden and U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

U.S. Capitol Police said last week that the letter was received Oct. 11 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., and contained "concerning language."

RELATED U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday the letter contained a white powder, though the law enforcement agency initially said "powder was not found inside."

The letter's text allegedly alluded to it being anthrax, but the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Material Response Team determined the substance did not pose an immediate public safety hazard, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

A section of the letter included in the announcement of the charges states it specifically referenced Thompson's role in investigating the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol.

RELATED Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise

"I'm going to kill you!" the excerpt of the letter states. "I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I'm going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.

"You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you've done to US."

An investigation into the letter determined it was sent from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre where Vargo was being held.

RELATED U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow

In mid-July, Vargo was the target of a manhunt after he escaped from the facility where he was being held on charges in connection to a previous burglary.

Authorities said he had walked away from the minimal offenders unit.

He was re-arrested days later with his girlfriend, Amanda Saxer, in South Carolina.

If convicted on charges of threatening to kill Biden and Thompson, Vargo could face up to 25 years in prison, a term of supervised release and a fine.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The United States has charged nearly a dozen people and several companies on accusations of participating in massive schemes to export dual-use technologies to Russia.
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared for a deposition at his Mar-a-Lago residence Wednesday and answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday while participating in a training exercise at a Florida gun range.
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two Florida medical study coordinators received federal prison sentences, ranging from 24 months to 40 months, for falsifying clinical trial data at Miami-based Tellus Clinical Research.
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States sent two fighter jets to intercept two Russian bombers flying in international airspace off the coast of Alaska, U.S. military officials said.
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because the dough may contain white pieces of plastic.
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California federal judge ordered John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, to release more emails to House investigators.
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The owners of a hotel and casino in South Dakota allegedly violated the civil rights of Native Americans by denying them access to their hotels, according to the Department of Justice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement