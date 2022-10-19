Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 6:48 PM

Judge orders more Eastman emails released

By Matt Bernardini
A federal judge ordered more emails from John Eastman to be released, citing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA
A federal judge ordered more emails from John Eastman to be released, citing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California federal judge has ordered John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, to release more emails to House investigators.

U.S. District Judge David Carter ruled Wednesday that Eastman's communications with Trump were made in furtherance of the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Carter ordered Eastman to turn over 33 emails to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

"The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," Carter said. "The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

Judge Carter has already released many of Eastman's emails but there is still a dispute over 562 additional documents Eastman's Chapman University email account.

RELATED Secret recording played at Oath Keepers trial captures alleged plans 'to fight'

Eight of the documents relate to the crimes of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, the Hill reported.

Carter's new order cited one email where Trump's attorneys state that "merely having this case pending in the Supreme Court, and not ruled on, may be enough to delay consideration of Georgia," according to CNN.

Advertisement

"This email, read in context with other documents in this review, make clear that President Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the January 6 congressional proceedings through the courts," Carter said.

RELATED DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction

Eastman must also hand over portions of materials related to his proposal for then-Vice President Mike Pence to disrupt certification of the 2020 election.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump

Latest Headlines

Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The owners of a hotel and casino in South Dakota allegedly violated the civil rights of Native Americans by denying them access to their hotels, according to the Department of Justice.
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
FDA advisory panel recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA advisory panel recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel vote Wednesday recommended taking Makena, a drug for preventing premature births, off the market due to doubts about the drug's effectiveness. The FDA will make the final decision.
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a takeover by JetBlue Airways, which would create the country's fifth-largest carrier.
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Council will meet virtually for the second straight day on Wednesday after electing a new president to replace embattled council member Nury Martinez.
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New York City on Wednesday opened a new, 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers. It's an 84,500-square-foot winterized tent facility with several large tents, a cafeteria and recreation center on Randall's Island.
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Higher humidity and cooler temperatures are helping firefighters combat the Nakia Creek wildfire burning over an area of approximately 1,800 acres as authorities seek a vehicle they say could be linked to the fire.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of Americans will take home more money next year.
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll said Trump raped her in the 1990's. Trump denies it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement