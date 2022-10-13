Trending
Oct. 13, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Police: Missing Georgia toddler likely dead; mother a suspect

By A.L. Lee
Police said that missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is likely dead and named his mother as a primary suspect late Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Chatham County Police Department/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCountyPD/posts/pfbid02Vd2EsGwf3VteotmGfYBpg92F4gLgXUNE4DChEhY4H3hke2BkmZ7azWouQCxMSvEzl">Facebook</a>
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Georgia authorities say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.

On Wednesday night, the Chatham County Police Department announced on social media that it told the family of 20-month-old Quinton Simon that "we believe he is deceased."

"We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death," the department said in the Twitter post that also acknowledged she had not been arrested or charged in the case.

Officials did not reveal any circumstances, nor what led them to believe that the boy was dead after he vanished on Oct. 5 from his Buckhalter Road home in unincorporated Savannah.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," Chatham police said, according to NBC News.

The child's mother told investigators she last saw the boy in his playpen around 6 a.m., and that he was gone when she woke up again around 9:30 a.m.

Police at the scene were told Quinton was already fully dressed in a Sesame Street top and black pants when he presumably got out of his enclosure and wandered away.

A community-wide search was launched, which was also joined by dozens of federal agents, but no one has turned up any trace of the boy who is just four months shy of his second birthday.

Police have also questioned Quinton's father and determined he was not involved.

There was also no sign of the child inside his home, but police have stopped short of issuing a nationwide Amber Alert because there was no apparent evidence of a kidnapping.

By the following Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley revealed the focus had turned to a criminal investigation, adding that "everybody is being looked at."

Chatham County includes Savannah and nearby Tybee Island, two of the more popular tourist destinations in the state.

Chatham police planned to provide an update on the case at a news briefing later Thursday.

