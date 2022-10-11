Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 1:32 AM

Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler

By Darryl Coote
Police in Georgia have been searching for Quinton Simon since he was reported missing on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Chatham County Police Department/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCountyPD/posts/pfbid02Vd2EsGwf3VteotmGfYBpg92F4gLgXUNE4DChEhY4H3hke2BkmZ7azWouQCxMSvEzl?__cft__[0]=AZUvPjfyEuGMFwy33TZNzkn-zmCMs77yWDDbqsfjf2_SAS6Vd36Cwz1GGxmLUiFtvmmBwx0qwy_7QVNEkvKSVpIWjRK3xHJB3drAii8NbBt8k-hM4QQUewPBtkeKlLDKkooZZmaoea5BvZSuJqP6qHmnEM8EzByL637kE0hE4nHAJ25oCM2MHHw5xzq8pJJEuUE&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Police in Georgia have been searching for Quinton Simon since he was reported missing on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Chatham County Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are participating in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon who has been missing for almost a week, authorities in Georgia said as they acknowledge that a criminal element may be involved in the toddler's disappearance.

Simon was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road near Savannah at 6 a.m. that morning wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Advertisement

Authorities last week said the boyfriend of Simon's mother was the last person to see the child early Wednesday. The toddler was reported missing at 9:39 a.m. by his mother after she woke up.

Police chief Jeffrey Hadley of Chatham County said Monday during a press conference that they are continuing to use every investigative resource available to them, including dozens of FBI agents, to locate the missing toddler.

RELATED Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park

"We believe with the continued assistance of the FBI we will have a resolution in this case," he said. "We understand that people far beyond Chatham County have become emotionally invested in this incident and the search for Quinton, and they want answers. We are committed to finding those answers and we are committed to finding Quinton."

Advertisement

Police have said there is no evidence to suggest that foul play was involved in the toddler's disappearance and have conducted searches on the notion that they child may have left on his own.

However, Hadley said Monday that while it remains a missing child case they have not ruled out the possibility that a criminal element may be involved.

RELATED NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths

"We are looking at it from multiple fronts and one of it being a criminal investigation," he said. "We don't have anything confirmed so we can't say anything absolutely, but it is fair to say that our efforts -- and the cooperation of the FBI and them providing an abundance of resources to us -- that we are looking at the criminal investigation aspect as well."

Asked if they are looking at family members who may be involved in Quinton's disappearance, Hadley said everyone is being considered.

"Everybody is being looked at. Everybody is being interviewed. Everybody that had contact with Quinton in the most recent time of his disappearance is being looked at, is being interviewed," he said.

RELATED Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker

Last week, Hadley said Simon's mother and her boyfriend were cooperating with police.

Latest Headlines

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon warned a "serious mix of headwinds" will likely send the United States into a recession in the next six to nine months causing stocks to tumble another 20%.
Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal, revives strike fears
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal, revives strike fears
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The country's third largest freight rail union has become the first of a dozen labor groups to vote down a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a nationwide railroad strike.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Monday that getting inflation under control will be his top priority, even if it means losing jobs.
L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Nury Martinez, president of the Los Angeles City Council, resigned from her post Monday after audio of her making repeated racist marks was leaked.
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Damn in New Hampshire.
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger.
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- AAA says the big jump in retail gasoline prices is due to production cuts from OPEC and its allies.
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities charged a 27-year-old Bronx man with murder and manslaughter in the stabbing death of a New York City subway rider in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Advocates have offered a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators who have been killing wild horses in Apache National Forest in Arizona.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement