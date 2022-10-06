Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 capitol insurrection felonies

1/2

William Dunfee, an Ohio pastor charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors for his actions during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Photo via Justice Department court filing

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Frazeysburg, Ohio church pastor is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. William Dunfee, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies including obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, the Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

"The Government, the tyrants, the socialists, the Marxists, the progressives, the RINOs, they fear you. And they should. Our problem is we haven't given them reason to fear us," Dunfee told his church congregation in a video, according to the Justice Department.

Dunfee also referenced a previous sermon, saying "they used to tell us, you know what, you settle your differences at the ballot. How did that work out for us? It's not over."

He added, "Jan. 4 through 6 ... Are you ready?"

Dunfee is a pastor at New Beginnings Ministries, described on the church's website as "an independent and non-denominational ministry."

On Jan. 6, the Justice Department said in a statement, Dunfee entered the U.S. Capitol grounds with a bullhorn announcing "We are taking our house."

A Justice Department legal filing alleged that Dunfee spoke into a bullhorn on the capitol grounds saying, among other things, "This election has been stolen right out from underneath of our noses and it is time for the American people to rise up. Rise up. Rise up. Today is the day in which it is that these elected officials realize that we are no longer playing games."

There is no credible evidence that the 2020 election was stolen. Allegations that the election was stolen have been conclusively debunked.

At one point during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department legal filing said Dunfee told the crowd of rioters, "Donald Trump is leading. President Trump is leading the crowd...fight for Trump."

The filing said at another point Dunfee told the violent pro-Trump mob, "We Case don't want violence... We don't want destruction and we don't want you going to jail if you don't have to."

According to The Hill, Dunfee is a member of the Salt and Light Brigade, an organization describing itself as a pro-Christian group with a mission to "defend the Judeo-Christian worldview" and take "the fight to the enemy."