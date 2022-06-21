Trending
June 21, 2022 / 6:35 AM

Fourth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to bully state officials to overturn Biden votes

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Activists are seen at an event on Fifth Avenue in New York City on November 4, 2020, at a time when several states were still tabulating votes in the 2020 presidential election. In the days after Election Day, then-President Donald Trump attempted to pressure state officials in Georgia to "find" him enough votes to beat then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its fourth meeting on Tuesday afternoon and turns its focus to how former President Donald Trump attempted to bully and pressure various state officials to delegitimize Joe Biden's election win and "find" him the votes needed to win in November 2020.

Tuesday's hearing will feature testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for Raffensperger's office, as well as former Fulton County, Ga., election worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Biden carried both Georgia and Arizona en route to defeating Trump, but the committee will shine a light Tuesday on the ways the former president attempted to subvert the will of the voters in both states in a desperate bid to keep power. The lies, the panel says, led directly to the attack on the Capitol.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

"We'll show evidence of the president's involvement in this scheme. We'll also show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme," committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN on Sunday.

"And we'll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn't go along with this plan to either call legislators back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden."

During a phone call four days before the U.S. Capitol attack, Trump told Raffensberger, a Republican, to "find" him enough votes to overtake Biden in the state. He'd threatened the Georgia secretary of state that if he didn't comply, he wouldn't be re-elected and might even face criminal charges.

Raffensperger told Trump that he was wrong in his claims that he won Georgia. He also said that his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, refuted claims by Trump that voting machines had been tampered with.

Moss, the Georgia election worker, ultimately filed a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing One America News Network and Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. The suit says that the network aired stories that falsely accused her and another worker of committing ballot fraud to favor Biden in Georgia.

No court challenge or investigation has ever found any evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud in any state. Trump's Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud and the Homeland Security Department said the 2020 vote was the "most secure election in history."

Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker, has said that Trump and Giuliani -- and even Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas -- had asked her to submit an alternate slate of electors who would go for Trump over Biden during the Electoral College voting process.

At the committee's last hearing last Thursday, former Vice President Mike Pence's attorney Greg Jacob and J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge who was an informal adviser to Pence, both testified that Trump pressured Pence to count alternative electors even though they didn't exist.

Luttig added that had Pence rejected the Electoral College votes for Biden, it "would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis."

On Sunday, Schiff said the committee still had "several key people we have not interviewed we would like to," noting that it could still possibly subpoena Pence and Ginni Thomas to appear as part of its investigation.

"We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point," Schiff said.

After Tuesday's hearing, the committee's fifth Jan. 6 public hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The panel is expected to hold several more hearings between now and September.

House committee holds third public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A video depicting a mock gallows brought to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is shown as the House select committee investigating the attack holds a third public hearing to discuss its yearlong investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 16. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

