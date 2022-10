Image of Jesus Manuel Salgado, wanted in a kidnapping in Merced, California, on Tuesday. Photo by Merced County Sheriff Office Facebook/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- California authorities said late Tuesday that a person of interest in a kidnapping case in Merced is in critical condition after being identified by officers, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. The agency said it will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to share more details on Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who authorities said tried to take his life "prior to law enforcement involvement." Advertisement

Law enforcement has continued their search for Aroohi Dheri, 8 months old, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, who were taken in a kidnapping reported on Monday, sparking a manhunt.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned that the ATM card for one of the victims was used at a bank in Atwater, Calif., where surveillance video identified Salgado.

Authorities said investigators found a burning truck near Merced on Monday, but could not locate the owner, Amandeep Singh, or any of his immediate family members, creating suspicion.

When family members failed to reach them as well, authorities determined they had been kidnapped at gunpoint from a local business, where the burning truck was located. Authorities have not mentioned a possible motive in the alleged kidnapping.